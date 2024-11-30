« previous post |

Today's SMBC:





The mouseover title: "Any word with at least 10 letters is easy to remember how to use."

The AfterComic:

I certainly sympathize with the difficulty of learning the differing conventions across languages and varieties about how to use prepositions, postpositions, cases, verbal particles, and other methods for marking propositions' arguments and adjuncts.

Someone with more time than I have this morning may be able to figure out which source(s) Zach got that list of prepositional glosses from.

Also, you might enjoy the list of SMBC comics tagged with linguistics.

Permalink