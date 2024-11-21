« previous post |

The Bluesky Firehose is

…an authenticated stream of events used to efficiently sync user updates (posts, likes, follows, handle changes, etc).

Many applications people will want to build on top of atproto and Bluesky will start with the firehose, from feed generators to labelers, to bots and search engines.

Theo Sanderson has created a program to display the firehose "in the style of a Windows XP screensaver".

You can experience the resulting display here.

In case the app succumbs to internet bit decay, I recorded a random 18 seconds and posted it to YouTube:

Although YouTube has MANY Windows XP screensaver variants on display, I haven't been able to find the model for Sanderson's app.

