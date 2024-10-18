« previous post |

"Australian man claiming language mix-up jailed over Tokyo break-in", By Himari Semans, The Japan Times (10/18/24)

The behavior of the defendant was so peculiar that, even if he was not intending to rob or injure the old man into whose house he broke, he deserves the 240 days detention plus 490 days for a total of two years jail time to which he was sentenced today.

The report repeatedly mentioned that the defendant smelled "gasoline". I wonder if what he was really trying to say was that he smelled "gas".

"gasu ガス" ("gas")

"gasorin ガソリン" ("gasoline")

Daniel Matthew Otto, the defendant, is not denying that he broke into the victim's home by a suspicious route:

The incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on June 23, 2023.

Mathew broke into the victim’s two-story house via the roof and balcony, and hurt the elderly man's head while they wrestled. Mathew subsequently fled the scene.

The trial focused on the words used by the defendant because they would determine whether he had intended to rob the victim or help him.

Mathew’s defense team argued that he smelled gasoline when he was passing by the victim's home and had told the 70-year-old man in English to “Go to a door!” and “Can you walk?”

The victim, meanwhile, claimed that defendant shouted “gōtō da” and “kane wa doko da?” (Where is the money?) in Japanese.

On Friday, presiding Judge Jun Shimato ruled that Mathew’s argument was untrustworthy, considering that he tried to unlock a window of the house using a small gardening shovel he found on the balcony and grabbed the victim's wrists when he made his way inside.

If Mathew had wanted to warn the victim, he could have done so through an intercom at the door, the judge said. The defendant also did not call the police when he left the scene, the judge added.

Shimato, in his ruling, said that there was also a likelihood that the victim might have misheard Mathew, since he assumed the defendant was a robber when he entered his home through the window on the second floor.

The victim’s wife and a police officer who went to the scene testified that upon close inspection of the balcony, there was no smell of gasoline, which made Mathew’s account doubtful, effectively making his statements unreliable, according to the ruling.

Prosecutors sought six years' imprisonment for the defendant.

In the end, Shimato handed down a prison sentence for breaking into the home and injuring the man, but not for robbery.

Mathew’s defense lawyer Rie Nishida said she plans to appeal the ruling, describing it as “a very unreasonable decision.”

Mathew himself expressed relief that he was not convicted of robbery.

Nishida expressed disappointment that the court dismissed her client’s claim of having smelled gasoline, which she said was corroborated by police remarks. She says she has recordings of the remarks.

In my estimation, Matthew Otto should indeed consider himself fortunate that he was not convicted of robbery.

