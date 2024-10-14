« previous post |

Sean Swanick, "Shaikh Zubayr", Duke University Libraries Blog, 4/13/2016:

A man lost at sea, having drifted far away from his native Iraqi lands, comes a shore in England. In due time he will be nicknamed the Bard of Avon but upon landing on the Saxon coast, his passport reportedly read: Shaikh Zubayr. A knowledgeable man with great writing prowess from a small town called Zubayr in Iraq. He came to be known in the West as Shakespeare and was given the first name of William. William Shakespeare of Zubayr.

Or at least this is loosely how a story goes about The Bard’s origins. It was purportedly first suggested by the famous Lebanese intellectual, Aḥmad Fāris al-Shidyāq and later popularised by the Iraqi intellectual Dr. Ṣafāʾ Khulūṣī. Khulūṣī in 1960 published an article entitled “The Study of Shakespeare” in al-Ma’rifa (1960) where he paid homage to the Bard while also expanding upon al-Shidyāq’s theory. This perplexing theory has generated much rebuttal and discussion. This theory rested upon “that most of Shakespeare’s language could be traced back to Classical Arabic…[t]o give one example : the Arabic adjective nabīl which means ‘noble’ and which occurs, naturally enough, throughout the plays and poems.” (“Shadow Language” in Ormsby, Eric L. 2011. Fine incisions: essays on poetry and place. Erin, Ont: Porcupine’s Quill.) The former Libyan dictator, Mu’ammar al-Qadhāfī is also reported to have supported the theory of Shaikh Zubayr.

See also Abdul Sattar Jawad, "Shakespeare in Baghdad", The Chronicle 12/2/2011, who spells it Sheikh Zbair.

I recall reading in one of Sir Richard Burton's works about his discussion with a Somali host, who argued that the English might be good at making machines, but they lacked the poetry for which the Somalis were notable. Burton countered by quoting Shakespeare, to which his host responded "And this Sheik Subeer, how many camels does he have?"

Or maybe I dreamed it, as I haven't been able to locate the passage. I thought it was in First Footsteps in East Africa, but it's not.

