I'm at a motel in Nampa, Idaho.
A sign posted on a side entrance reads:
DO NOT LEAVE DOOR
OPEN YOU WILL BE
TRESPASSED.
I asked the manager what she meant by that.
She replied, "You will be prohibited from coming on this property."
In our previous discussions of this usage, I do not recall that the grammatical property of "causative" came up. Coming from Chinese, where causative verbs are common, I would think of this expression, "You will be trespassed" as a sort of causative passive.
Compare Mandarin "bèi zìshā 被自殺" ("be suicided"), "bèi shīzōng 被失蹤" ("be disappeared"), and so forth.
A similar causative-passive construction is also to be found in Japanese:
Watashi wa sensei ni shukudai o dasaseraremashita.
私は先生に宿題を出させられました。 (わたしはせんせいにしゅくだいをださせられました。
"I was made to submit my homework by the teacher."
A lively discussion with vivid examples in many languages:
"Suicided: the adversative passive as a form of active resistance" (3/24/10)
Analytically, it may seem hard to wrap one's head around a grammatical construction that is simultaneously passive and causative, but such constructions do occur, e.g., "be defenestrated" (see "Translating the untranslatable" [10/28/10], comment 9).
Michael Carasik said,
October 15, 2024 @ 8:05 am
Hebrew has a binyan (conjugation) for the passive causative: Hophal.