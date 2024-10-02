« previous post |

I downloaded rev.com's transcript of last night's vice-presidential debate, and did a bit of analysis — the most interesting stuff will come later, but to start with I did a couple of my standard simple-minded analyses, starting with the type-token plots:





It's somewhat interesting that Walz and Harris are so similar, and that Vance is kind of splitting the difference towards Trump's low lexical diversity (due to repetitive rhetoric).

I also calculated Vance and Walz's most characteristic words (or at least the words most differently used in this debate), using the method described and exemplified here.

Vance's top ten were

country 44 (5156.45) 6 (707.631) 50 (2939.1) 3.065

american 44 (5156.45) 7 (825.569) 51 (2997.88) 2.957

actually 31 (3632.95) 2 (235.877) 33 (1939.81) 2.866

tim 25 (2929.8) 0 (0) 25 (1469.55) 2.825

margaret 22 (2578.23) 0 (0) 22 (1293.2) 2.650

of 232 (27188.6) 146 (17219) 378 (22219.6) 2.573

lot 44 (5156.45) 13 (1533.2) 57 (3350.58) 2.352

policies 17 (1992.27) 0 (0) 17 (999.295) 2.329

walz 15 (1757.88) 0 (0) 15 (881.731) 2.187

illegal 14 (1640.69) 0 (0) 14 (822.949) 2.113

where the 8 fields in each line are:

Word Vance's count (Vance's count per million) Walz's count (Walz's count per million) Summed count (Summed count per million) Estimated log odds that it's from Vance

(Sorry for all that, it's what my program emits and I don't have time now to fix it…)

Walz's top ten words were

there 14 (1640.69) 69 (8137.75) 83 (4878.91) -3.489

this 71 (8320.64) 154 (18162.5) 225 (13226) -3.257

minnesota 1 (117.192) 26 (3066.4) 27 (1587.11) -2.744

it 96 (11250.4) 169 (19931.6) 265 (15577.2) -2.656

senator 1 (117.192) 20 (2358.77) 21 (1234.42) -2.366

folks 2 (234.384) 21 (2476.71) 23 (1351.99) -2.269

sure 2 (234.384) 21 (2476.71) 23 (1351.99) -2.269

vance 0 (0) 15 (1769.08) 15 (881.731) -2.200

things 10 (1171.92) 35 (4127.85) 45 (2645.19) -2.157

state 1 (117.192) 15 (1769.08) 16 (940.513) -1.999

's 117 (13711.5) 174 (20521.3) 291 (17105.6) -1.993

In other speeches and interviews from the two of them, Vance's greater predilection for "of" vs. Walz's "'s" is consistent — about which more later — as is Walz's more frequent use of "it" and "there". Not really political but maybe of some linguistic interest.

