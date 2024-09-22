« previous post | next post »

From Lane Greene on Bluesky (link):

I've been trying for a while to figure out a theory of Trump's capitalisation. It's mostly nouns like Country, but not always positive ones. I never did nail down the pattern. But I've got a new theory – bear with me here. ALL CAPS IS FOR UNGRATEFUL WOMEN. [image or embed] — Lane Greene (@lanegreene.bsky.social) September 21, 2024 at 12:10 PM





But then there's more data:

Looking over a few days of "truths", I feel that Lane's idea has some force, e.g. this recent post, implicitly responding to the widely-noted gender gap in responses to Trump:

But a broader look suggests, unsurprisingly, that a broader theory is needed:

Writing in all capital letters is (often) a typographical metaphor for increased vocal effort. Sometimes increased vocal effort just means that the intended listener is further away, or that the background noise level is greater. But those issues don't really apply to text, at least not in social media, where someone raising their textual voice, across a long stretch of capital letters, suggests a higher level of emotional arousal. And as this paper explains,

Dimensional models suggest that emotion is best understood as occurring within a dimensional space, most commonly a two-dimensional space spanning valence and arousal. Emotional valence describes the extent to which an emotion is positive or negative, whereas arousal refers to its intensity, i.e., the strength of the associated emotional state (Feldman Barrett & Russell, 1999; Lang, Bradley, & Cuthbert, 1997; Russell, 2003). These models typically assume valence and arousal to be at least in part distinct dimensions (Feldman Barrett & Russell, 1999; Reisenzein, 1994). However, behavioural ratings of emotion word stimuli show that highly positive and highly negative stimuli tend to be more arousing (Bradley & Lang, 1999) and negative stimuli are generally rated higher in arousal than positive stimuli (e.g., Citron, Weekes, & Ferstl, 2012).

For a little bit more on the (very large) topic of typographical metaphors, see 'Everything, everything", 5/2/2017

