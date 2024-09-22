Trump all-caps theories
« previous post | next post »
From Lane Greene on Bluesky (link):
I've been trying for a while to figure out a theory of Trump's capitalisation. It's mostly nouns like Country, but not always positive ones. I never did nail down the pattern.
But I've got a new theory – bear with me here.
ALL CAPS IS FOR UNGRATEFUL WOMEN.
— Lane Greene (@lanegreene.bsky.social) September 21, 2024 at 12:10 PM
But then there's more data:
In investigating my theory briefly, I have found out that it has some holes. This apparently needed emergency caps too.
— Lane Greene (@lanegreene.bsky.social) September 21, 2024 at 12:16 PM
Looking over a few days of "truths", I feel that Lane's idea has some force, e.g. this recent post, implicitly responding to the widely-noted gender gap in responses to Trump:
But a broader look suggests, unsurprisingly, that a broader theory is needed:
Writing in all capital letters is (often) a typographical metaphor for increased vocal effort. Sometimes increased vocal effort just means that the intended listener is further away, or that the background noise level is greater. But those issues don't really apply to text, at least not in social media, where someone raising their textual voice, across a long stretch of capital letters, suggests a higher level of emotional arousal. And as this paper explains,
Dimensional models suggest that emotion is best understood as occurring within a dimensional space, most commonly a two-dimensional space spanning valence and arousal. Emotional valence describes the extent to which an emotion is positive or negative, whereas arousal refers to its intensity, i.e., the strength of the associated emotional state (Feldman Barrett & Russell, 1999; Lang, Bradley, & Cuthbert, 1997; Russell, 2003). These models typically assume valence and arousal to be at least in part distinct dimensions (Feldman Barrett & Russell, 1999; Reisenzein, 1994). However, behavioural ratings of emotion word stimuli show that highly positive and highly negative stimuli tend to be more arousing (Bradley & Lang, 1999) and negative stimuli are generally rated higher in arousal than positive stimuli (e.g., Citron, Weekes, & Ferstl, 2012).
For a little bit more on the (very large) topic of typographical metaphors, see 'Everything, everything", 5/2/2017
J.W. Brewer said,
September 22, 2024 @ 7:39 am
JUST STEREOTYPICALLY MAYBE SOMETIMES ELDERLY PEOPLE UNINTENTIONALLY HIT THE CAPS LOCK KEY AND THEN DON'T KNOW HOW TO TURN IT OFF?
ANTC said,
September 22, 2024 @ 7:52 am
But that'd only apply if they hit CAPS LOCK FOR THE VERY FIRST LETTER THEN WERE STUCK WITH IT. WHEREAS MOST DEVICES GIVE YOU THE FIRST LETTER (ONLY) UPSHIFTED ANYWAY.
WHOEVER KEYED THE 'HAPPY EASTER' TRUTH WAS ADEPT ENOUGH TO FIND THEIR WAY TO (PARENS) AND "QUOTES" AND STUFF!
Gregory Kusnick said,
September 22, 2024 @ 9:21 am
I suspect it's not a matter of not knowing how to turn it off, but of keeping eyes on the fingers rather than the screen until a substantial amount of all-caps text has accumulated, and then deciding it's not worth the trouble of going back and retyping in lower case.