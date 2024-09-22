« previous post |

The oral cavity is one section of the vocal tract. Along with the tongue, lips, and hard and soft palates, the teeth help to form different types of speech sounds. If any one of these components is missing or deformed, it will have a pronounced (!) effect on speech production.

Two days ago, I met an older man, probably about sixty, whose teeth were highly irregular, and he was missing about half of his teeth, with gaps here and there.

It was clear to me that the man was in no way deficient in intelligence, and that he was actually knowledgeable and articulate. Problem was, he had difficulty making all the sounds he needed to express himself. It was also evident that he was trying to compensate for the missing vocal components of his mouth.

As a thoughtful, sensitive, creative listener, after a while, I got used to what aspects of his pronunciation were missing or altered, and it gradually became easier for me to understand what he was saying.

In the Chuang Tzu / Zhuangzi (Wandering on the Way), there's a character whose name I translated as "Gnaw Gap". I wonder if he was missing some teeth.

