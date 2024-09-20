« previous post | next post »

Sarah Posner on Bluesky, linking to a kamalahq tweet and a kamalahq Instagram post:

In the thread below: a completely rambling, unhinged, incomprehensible quote from Trump at his Flint town hall with Sarah Huckabee Sanders that the Harris campaign distributed, then news headlines about same event.

Where is all the coverage that Trump is old and can't speak a coherent sentence?

I've been defending Donald Trump against similar accusations since my exchange with Geoff Pullum in 2015 — "Trump's aphasia" vs. "Trump's eloquence". Has anything changed?

The answer, I think, is "maybe, but not very much". We'll begin with the 9/17/2024 Flint passage, and then compare the 7/21/2015 passage.

The first point is that the cited passage from the recent Flint town hall is not "incomprehensible". Here's the prompt from Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

And Mr. President, we don't mind that you give long answers, because you actually have something to say, because you actually got something done when you were president.

And Trump's response (I've edited the kamalahq transcript for accuracy, also including a bit more around the edges, with changes in blue vs. red for the original…):

You know, it's a very interesting- cause she-

she said- I ((could)) said-

I don't think I've ever said this before.

So we do these rallies. They're massive rallies.

Everybody loves– everybody stays till the end by the way.

You know,

when she said that,

"well, your rallies people leave"

Honestly, nobody does.

And if I saw them leaving, I'd say "and ladies and gentlemen make America great again" and I'd get the hell out, ok?

Because I don't want people leaving.

But I– I do have to ((say)) so–

I give these long sometimes very complex sentences and paragraphs

But they all come together. I do it a lot. I do it with

uh… raising cane, that story; I do it with the uh

story on the catapults on the aircraft carriers, I do it with a lot of different stories.

When I mentioned Doctor Hannibal Lecter

I'm using that as an example of people that are coming in, from Silence of the Lambs.

I use it, they say

it's terrible.

So they say–

so I'll give this long complex area,

for instance that-

I talked about a lot of different territory–

the bottom line is I said the most important thing.

We're going to bring more plants into your state, and this country

to make automobiles. We're going to be bigger than before.

But the fake news

says-

There's a lot of them back there, if-

You know, for a town hall, there's a lot of peo–

but the fake news likes to say,

the fake((s)) news likes to say "oh,

he was rambling." No, no, that's not rambling.

That's genius. When you can connect the dots.

((You gotta connect-))

Now,

now,

Sarah,

if you couldn't connect the dots, you got a problem.

But every dot was connected and many stories were told in that little paragraph.

But there is something-

but they say that-

…and onward, through more complaining about not getting credit for his alleged rally sizes and crowd enthusiasm.

Incomprehensible? I don't think so — Trump is clearly complaining about various things that Harris poked fun at during the 9/10/2024 debate.

There are plenty of false starts, parentheticals, and associative jumps. But the focus on reacting to Harris's jibes is consistent and plain.

Compare the 2015 passage that Geoff Pullum reacted to. Here's the audio, followed by the (not very accurate) transcript that Geoff took from Slate magazine:

Look, having nuclear—my uncle was a great professor and scientist and engineer, Dr. John Trump at MIT; good genes, very good genes, OK, very smart, the Wharton School of Finance, very good, very smart—you know, if you’re a conservative Republican, if I were a liberal, if, like, OK, if I ran as a liberal Democrat, they would say I'm one of the smartest people anywhere in the world—it’s true!—but when you're a conservative Republican they try—oh, do they do a number—that’s why I always start off: Went to Wharton, was a good student, went there, went there, did this, built a fortune—you know I have to give my like credentials all the time, because we're a little disadvantaged—but you look at the nuclear deal, the thing that really bothers me—it would have been so easy, and it's not as important as these lives are (nuclear is powerful; my uncle explained that to me many, many years ago, the power and that was 35 years ago; he would explain the power of what's going to happen and he was right—who would have thought?), but when you look at what's going on with the four prisoners—now it used to be three, now it’s four—but when it was three and even now, I would have said it's all in the messenger; fellas, and it is fellas because, you know, they don't, they haven't figured that the women are smarter right now than the men, so, you know, it's gonna take them about another 150 years—but the Persians are great negotiators, the Iranians are great negotiators, so, and they, they just killed, they just killed us.

My response:

Geoff Pullum uses terms like "aphasia", and phrases like "I don't think there's any structure in there", in describing a quoted passage from Donald Trump's 7/21/2015 speech in Sun City SC. But in my opinion, he's been misled by a notorious problem: the apparent incoherence of much transcribed extemporized speech, even when the same material is completely comprehensible and even eloquent in audio or audio-visual form.

This apparent incoherence has two main causes: false starts and parentheticals. Both are effectively signaled in speaking — by prosody along with gesture, posture, and gaze — and therefore largely factored out by listeners. But in textual form, the cues are gone, and we lose the thread.

Has anything changed?

Certainly not the false starts and parentheticals, and also not the repetitions and the associative jumps in topic. And there's even consistency in the focus on how others don't give him the credit that he deserves. I have the impression that a detailed analysis of his various rhetorical irregularities might show a quantitative increase in some dimensions — but I haven't done that yet, and neither has anyone else.

Donald Trump's rhetorical style is certainly different from most other contemporary American politicians. And there are plenty of plausible comparisons to alcoholic speech (though Trump is a teetotaler) and to the effects of various neuropsychological disorders, including some of those associated with aging. But his style is clearly effective in reaching an audience, and there's no clear evidence of any recent changes.

For (a list of far too many) more posts on related topics, see "Past posts on Donald Trump's rhetoric".

