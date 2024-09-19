« previous post |

There has been an enormous turbulence over the simultaneous explosion of Hezbollah pagers (some call them walkie-talkies) at 3:30 PM on September 17, 2024, involving as it does actors in regions as far flung as the Middle East, Europe, and East Asia. No one could be closer to the center of the turmoil than the gentleman in the middle of the doorway in this photograph:

He is Hsu Ching-kuang (Xǔ Qīngguāng 許清光), founder and chief executive of Taiwan tech company Gold Apollo, which is alleged to have made the offending pagers, although Hsu denies it.

The photograph comes from this article:

"‘This is very embarrassing’: Middle East crisis takes a detour to an office park in Taiwan: Media spotlight shifted to Taiwan tech company Gold Apollo which has denied supplying the pagers that exploded across the Hezbollah network in Lebanon", by Helen Davidson and Chi-hui Lin, The Guardian (9/18/24)

I do not wish to get embroiled in all of the accusations and counter-accusations of this highly sensitive, high stakes international incident, but I do want to call attention to an uncanny, seemingly offhand remark from the The Guardian article, namely, that Gold Apollo's glass entrance "was still festooned with leftover Lunar New Year decorations wishing for prosperity."

Since the event occurred around the time of the Mid-Autumn Festival (9/17/24), one might have thought that The Guardian slipped up and confused Mid-Autumn Festival decorations with Lunar New Year decorations. Examining the photograph for evidence one way or the other, I spotted the red poster on the wall behind CEO Hsu. Although the print is very small and I am on the road without a powerful magnifying glass, I think that the parallel verses of the matching couplet say:

niánnián hǎoyùn cáishén dào rìrì cáiyuán shùnyì lái

年年好運財神到 日日財源順意來

"May good luck and the God of Wealth arrive every year; may the source of wealth smoothly come every day"

This is a typical New Year's poster showing a messenger from the Heavenly Kingdom and wishing for good fortune during the coming year. We may refer to the figure as a ménshén 門神 ("door god"). They are customarily put on the door as spiritual guards on New Year’s Eve and they’d remain there for the rest of the year. The banner across his chest reads “gōngxǐ fācái / Cant. gung1 hei2 faat3 coi4 恭喜發財“ ("May you be happy and prosperous!") — a Chinese New Year greeting. Although it may seem gratuitous to mention this detail, I thought it was sharp for The Guardian not to mix up up the Chinese festivals while at the same time evoking the atmosphere at Gold Apollo which is still producing this (somewhat) outmoded technology and continues to make money from it.

[h.t. AntC; thanks to Jing Hu, Zhaofei Chen, Xinyi Ye, and Judit Bagi]

