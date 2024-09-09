« previous post | next post »

I'm in the little (population about two hundred) town of Wamsutter in southwest Wyoming. It's just west of the Continental Divide and bills itself as "The Gateway to the Red Desert". It is the largest settlement, and the only incorporated town in the Great Divide Basin.

The name Wamsutter is intriguing, but it doesn't sound Native American, like so many other toponyms in Wyoming. As a matter of fact, Wamsutter was originally known as Washakie ( c. 1804/1810 – February 20, 1900) after the formidable Shoshone chief, but was later changed to its current name due to confusion with nearby Fort Washakie. No great loss for the Shoshone leader, since so many other places and things in Wyoming are named after him, including the excellent student dining center at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, in front of which stands a most impressive statue of the chief on his horse. When the town decided to switch its name, at least they retained the initial "Wa" of the original designation, which reminds me of "The Good Old Song" of the University of Virginia, with its "Wah-hoo-wa" cheer, borrowed from Dartmouth.

Wamsutter is the surname of a Union Pacific bridge engineer, but that's not what I want to write about today. Instead, I will talk about a thought-provoking experience I had at one of the three big gas stations / truck stops that seem to constitute the raison d'être for the town in its present manifestation. (Earlier it would have been a stage coach stop, and in medieval Central Asia it would have been a caravanserai filled with Sogdian traders and their stinking, drooling camels.)

The three stations / stops are One9, Love's, and Conoco. I went in all three to get supplies and food. While I was in the One9, I was puzzled by the frequent shouts of the employees that punctuated the bustling atmosphere of the shoppers and drivers coming and going. "Eh Uh Ih!" "Eh Uh Ih!" (Don't forget that I have tinnitus, which causes one to lose most consonants.)

I really didn't know what they were saying, and I was dying with curiosity to know what it was. Curiosity got the better of the cat, so I went up and asked one of the workers what it was.

"Welcome in!" he said. I almost fell over, both because of my perplexity at not understanding it in the first place and because of my instant realization the it was the exact analog of the ubiquitous Japanese greeting, "irasshaimase". The latter is invariably translated as "welcome", but it literally means "(please) come (in)". Thus the One9 employees' greeting "Welcome in!" is an ingenious combination of "welcome" and "(please) come (in)", with an emphasis on the adverb. We'll have to ask Master Grammarian Geoff Pullum exactly what "in" is doing in the phrase "Welcome in".

Curosity continued to get the better of the cat, so I asked one of the One9 employees if he and his coworkers were instructed by their manager to call out "Welcome in!" to each customer who entered the store. He replied, "Yep! Meet and greet." The cat pursued, "Is this company policy at all One9 travel centers?" "Yes," he acknowledged. "It's not just a local thing."

By the way, One9 is owned by Berkshire Hathaway. They know how to do business.

After I filled up my tank and was about to head down the road to Rock Springs, I looked up and noticed this large sign above the entrance to the One9 store: WELCOME.

