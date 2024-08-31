"Teacher voice"
Now I read
that J D Vance said he was
"really disturbed"
by teachers
who don't have
biological children.
Well for a long time
Tim and I were teachers
who struggled with infertility.
And we were only able to start a family
because of fertility treatments.
So this is really personal.
we do not take kindly to folks
like J D Vance telling us
when
or how
to start our family.
So let me use my Teacher Voice.
English teachers, you know what these
((babies are for)).
Mister Vance,
how about you mind your own business?
Searches of YouTube and Google Scholar demonstrate that "Teacher Voice" is definitely a thing, though I don't think that the definitive sociophonetic analysis has yet been done — not to speak of the attitudinal, syntactical, lexical, gestural, postural, sartorial, and optometrical aspects.