Now I read

that J D Vance said he was

"really disturbed"

by teachers

who don't have

biological children.

Well for a long time

Tim and I were teachers

who struggled with infertility.

And we were only able to start a family

because of fertility treatments.

So this is really personal.

we do not take kindly to folks

like J D Vance telling us

when

or how

to start our family.

So let me use my Teacher Voice.

English teachers, you know what these

((babies are for)).

Mister Vance,

how about you mind your own business?

Searches of YouTube and Google Scholar demonstrate that "Teacher Voice" is definitely a thing, though I don't think that the definitive sociophonetic analysis has yet been done — not to speak of the attitudinal, syntactical, lexical, gestural, postural, sartorial, and optometrical aspects.

