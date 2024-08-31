« previous post | next post »

From Frederick Newmeyer:

I recently had to cancel a flight with Delta Airlines and was directed to their webpage that discusses what to do to get a refund. I found the following bizarre instruction:

Please retain the ticket/document number(s) below as they have become an eCredit and the remaining value can be used to rebook a flight within one year or more from the original purchase date.

What on earth does ‘within one year or more’ mean? Taken literally, it means that I could rebook a flight five years from now, but they can’t possibly mean that. All attempts to get an explanation from Delta have failed. Can anybody explain what ‘within one year or more’ might mean?

My first guess would be that Delta meant "within one year or less", and got semantically turned around in the way that people often do when scalar predicates are in the neighborhood of (even implicit) negation.

But there are lots of internet hits for "within one year or less" — and many of them seem to have the same problem, like this page's definition of "Assets", where the phrase "within one year or more" seems to add nothing at all:

The assets section includes all tangible and intangible items that have value and can be converted into cash within one year or more.

