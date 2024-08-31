"Within one year or more" ???
From Frederick Newmeyer:
I recently had to cancel a flight with Delta Airlines and was directed to their webpage that discusses what to do to get a refund. I found the following bizarre instruction:
Please retain the ticket/document number(s) below as they have become an eCredit and the remaining value can be used to rebook a flight within one year or more from the original purchase date.
What on earth does ‘within one year or more’ mean? Taken literally, it means that I could rebook a flight five years from now, but they can’t possibly mean that. All attempts to get an explanation from Delta have failed. Can anybody explain what ‘within one year or more’ might mean?
My first guess would be that Delta meant "within one year or less", and got semantically turned around in the way that people often do when scalar predicates are in the neighborhood of (even implicit) negation.
But there are lots of internet hits for "within one year or less" — and many of them seem to have the same problem, like this page's definition of "Assets", where the phrase "within one year or more" seems to add nothing at all:
The assets section includes all tangible and intangible items that have value and can be converted into cash within one year or more.
Jerry Packard said,
August 31, 2024 @ 8:30 am
If it’s not a mistake then I would’ve guessed that they mean at least a year and they haven’t yet decided what the upper bound would be.
Mark Liberman said,
August 31, 2024 @ 8:36 am
@Jerry Packard: "If it’s not a mistake then I would’ve guessed that they mean at least a year and they haven’t yet decided what the upper bound would be."
In that case, shouldn't it be "after one year or more"?
Benjamin E. Orsatti said,
August 31, 2024 @ 8:40 am
I love ambiguity more than most people. (!)
Maybe it's legal, not linguistic, reasoning that can save the day? (he taunted, playfully).
Since the rebate offer is, strictly speaking, in the nature of a contract or a contractual warranty, we have to apply the maxim which compels us to give meaning to all parts of the clause, where possible. And, in cases of ambiguity, contracts are interpreted against the draftsman. Thus, "within one year" would have to mean that you can apply your rebate to any flight within one year from the original flight, and "or more" must mean that there may be circumstances wherein the rebate could apply after that time.
*The above is not meant to constitute legal advice, and you should consult your local lawyer / barrister / solicitor / lawspeaker / shaman, yada, yada, yada.
Joe said,
August 31, 2024 @ 9:26 am
The limit might be a year, or there might be exceptions that can be explained only with several paragraphs of fine print elsewhere. But if they cut you off on day 366, they can still say they told you so.