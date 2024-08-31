« previous post |

Mouseover title: “this has TREMENDOUS implications for my two original characters, Anna Phora and E. P. Strophe”

One of the comments on Ryan North's bluesky post for this strip is:

The dudes who start every reply with "Well, actually…" are doing a literature?? Who knew?!? — MisterJayEm (@misterjayem.bsky.social) Aug 30, 2024 at 9:35 AM

Well actually, they're doing a rhetoric.

And nobody does rhetorical repetition like Donald Trump…

…though his epistrophe/anaphora machine also typically jumps around among several topics (as in this recent example):

And groceries, food has gone up at levels nobody's ever seen before

we've never seen anything like it

fifty sixty seventy percent.

You take a look at bacon and some of these products and

some people don't eat bacon anymore.

And

uh we are going to get the energy prices down,

when we get energy down-

you know this was caused

by their horrible energy-

Wind, they want wind all over the place.

But when it doesn't blow we have a little problem.

This was caused by energy.

This was really caused by energy and also their

unbelievable spending, they're spending us out of-

out of wealth, actually, they're taking our wealth away.

But it was caused by energy,

and what they've done is they've started cutting way back

[…]

For more examples, see "Past posts on Donald Trump's rhetoric", 1/5/2024.

See also "Discourse as turbulent flow", 11/1/2003…

