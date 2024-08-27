« previous post |

Following up on yesterday's "'Badass'" post, here's a recent and relevant article complaining that the word has been bleached into meaninglessness, especially as applied to women — Jackie Jennings, "We Need a Word Besides 'Badass' for Our Heroines", Jezebel 6/3/2024:

I am finished with the b-word. It’s been applied to every woman who has ever been publicly competent at anything. It’s been worked to death and rendered meaningless. Everyone from Courtney Love to Martha Stewart to Rosa Parks has been described as one and, at this point, it’s so overused that to call a woman this is a form of dada performance art.

In short: We simply have to stop using the word “badass” to describe any/every woman on earth who has entered the cultural dialogue for something other than a federal crime. And, I’m not a language cop but just know that if you use “badass” and think it conveys anything at all, you simply must think again.

What was once patronizing and gendered is now maddeningly vague and borderline inscrutable. It’s a collection of AI-generated slay queen, #girlboss memes gathered into a single word.

The article gives some of the history, including a link to Megan Garber, "How ‘Badass’ Became a Feminist Word", The Atlantic 11/22/2015 ("The term used to celebrate the Clint Eastwoods and Chuck Norrises of the world. Now, it celebrates the Beyoncés and the Everdeens.")

The 2024 Jezebel article's take:

The word badass first originated in the 1950s and was used to describe cool dudes and bad boys. (You know, leather jacket, pompadour, authority issues, etc.) The connotation was slightly negative and generally only applied to men. At some point, badass became a term used for women who liked video games or could wield a sword. Sure you could call Luke Skywalker a badass but it felt way more applicable to Leia. Fast-forward several decades to 2015 when Google Trends reported that searches of “badass women” were at an all-time high. That year was also when the discourse around women-as-badasses seemed to begin in earnest.

Some folks were like, “Awesome! Women are badasses too! This, indeed, is feminism.” Others felt differently . Being called a badass felt like being called “ballsy” or told to lean in, all nods to the idea that the main problem with women is that they aren’t men.

There are two (somewhat contradictory) objections here: first, that the term implicitly praises women for being like men; and second, that the term has undergone semantic bleaching to the point of being "worked to death and rendered meaningless".

Both complaints seem to be somewhat true, although semantic bleaching of frequently-used words is pretty much inevitable, and you can find complaints from the other direction about female-associated words being used to praise men who are thereby seen as insufficiently masculine — so that the change can be seem as part of a general relaxation of gender stereotypes.

In any case, neither complaint seems to be working, in that the frequency of describing (and generally praising) women as badass has continued to increase, according to Google Ngrams:

The frequency of "badass men" has not increased to the same extent.

…which might be because the default badass gender is still masculine, rather than because radically fewer males are being described by that word — although the previously cited COCA statistics (mostly based on texts from the 2010s) certainly suggest that the balance has changed.

FWIW, a current Google Trends search for badass woman shows a peak in 2018:

Ben Thompson's Badass of the Week site, in action since 2004, is still somewhat behind the sociolinguistic gender curve: the 2004 archive has 24 males and 0 females; the 2005 archive has 35 males and 2 females; and fast-forwarding to 2023, the archive lists 20 males and 13 females.

