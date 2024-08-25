« previous post |

[This is a guest post from Brett Powley]

I ran into something recently that I thought might be log-worthy. My wife was watching Van Helsing, the TV series, and I heard one of the characters say this:

I didn’t save you because you’re not important.

Now, what he meant was:

I wouldn’t have saved you if you weren’t important.

But the more I thought about this, the more I realised that he said exactly the opposite of what he meant. I wondered why I got the ‘right’ interpretation of this the first time, rather than the plain reading which would be something like:

You’re not important, so I didn’t save you.

There seems to be some sort of counterfactual going on here, but what made me interpret it that way when, as far as I know, the normal English markers for counterfactuals weren’t there? Is “didn’t” enough, in the right context, to be a counterfactual? Or is it really just context?

