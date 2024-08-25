"I didn’t save you because you’re not important."
[This is a guest post from Brett Powley]
I ran into something recently that I thought might be log-worthy. My wife was watching Van Helsing, the TV series, and I heard one of the characters say this:
I didn’t save you because you’re not important.
Now, what he meant was:
I wouldn’t have saved you if you weren’t important.
But the more I thought about this, the more I realised that he said exactly the opposite of what he meant. I wondered why I got the ‘right’ interpretation of this the first time, rather than the plain reading which would be something like:
You’re not important, so I didn’t save you.
There seems to be some sort of counterfactual going on here, but what made me interpret it that way when, as far as I know, the normal English markers for counterfactuals weren’t there? Is “didn’t” enough, in the right context, to be a counterfactual? Or is it really just context?
James said,
August 25, 2024 @ 6:35 am
I'm not familiar with the movie or the line, and I suspect the prosody is informative, but here's my under-informed take:
The "didn't" is negating "because". That is, he means
Compare:
Rosencrantz said,
August 25, 2024 @ 6:50 am
You say his meaning was "I wouldn’t have saved you if you weren’t important."
But maybe this phrasing stops a little short of that, all the speaker is committing to is that he saved them because they were important without having to commit either way to the counterfactual. He could have just said that but this way it carries the suggestion that the listener should be able to figure out his motivation without making him say it.
Jenny Chu said,
August 25, 2024 @ 7:47 am
I certainly misinterpreted it when I read your title. James seems to have the correct understanding: the "not" negates the "because".
"It's not because you're unimportant that I saved you!"
In other words, it's because you are important that I saved you.
Student said,
August 25, 2024 @ 8:12 am
James's prosody explanation is likely correct. I too haven't seen the clip, but to say this weird twice negative I would have intonated the clauses. There are at least two successful ways to intonate the sentence, I think.