Matthew Smith, "The scone pronunciation map of Britain", YouGov 8/16/2024:

The debate on whether you should pronounce ‘scone’ to rhyme with ‘gone’ or with ‘bone’ has been going on forever. There is evidence of people making light of the distinction as far back as 1913, with a poem in Punch Magazine:

I asked the maid in dulcet tone,

To order me a buttered scone,

The silly girl has been and gone,

And ordered me a buttered scone.

Neither side looks likely to win the argument any time soon however, with a recent YouGov study of more than 54,000 Britons finding that 51% say they pronounce the word to rhyme with ‘gone’ but 45% saying they pronounce it to rhyme with ‘bone’.

The resulting map:

The Wiktionary entry offers a cornucopia of etymological possibilities:

Originally Scots, possibly from Middle Low German schö̂ne (“fine flour bread”), or from Greek σκόνη (skóni, “dust”) or Middle Dutch schoonbroot (“fine bread; a kind of flat angular loaf”), from schoon (“fine”) + broot (“bread”); alternatively, Scottish Gaelic sgonn (“lump, mouthful”).

…but only only one pronunciation — the "gone" version:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The OED etymology omits the Greek and Gaelic option:

But the OED pronunciation gives (versions of) the two British pronunciations, rendered in IPA as /skəʊn/ and /skɒn/:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The OED also gives the same pair for U.S. English, rendered as /skoʊn/ and /skɑn/:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

And one version each for Scottish English (/skɔn/), Australian English (/skɔn/), and New Zealand English (/skɒn/):

Your browser does not support the audio element.

(As usual, I'm skeptical of the accuracy/value of the IPA versions, though there's certainly a bit of content there…)

You can read the YouGov article for more geographical details — but there's some additional culinary geography fun:

A map that perhaps makes more sense at first glance is our county map showing what order people add jam and cream to their scones. This topic is hotly disputed, with proponents of the so-called ‘Cornish method’ insisting that jam should go on first, while the rival ‘Devon method’ advocates the application of cream ahead of jam.

Fittingly, both counties are the most likely in the country to practice the method that bears their name. However, while the Cornish method is by far the most common choice in Cornwall (80%), the same is not true in Devon, where people are in fact split on whether they go cream first (49%) or jam first (46%).

Given the distinctly red tone of the map above, it is no surprise to see that the overall national results show a heavy lead for jam-firsters, which is practiced by 62% of Britons compared to 28% for the cream-first opponents.

However, there is a glimmer of hope in the long run for cream-firsters. Breaking the results down by age shows that the Cornish method’s dominance diminishes as the public get younger. While fully 80% of the over-70s dollop jam on their scone first, this falls to 48% among the under-30s.

It's probably my ignorance, but I feel that there's less of such detailed geographical socio-food-istics than there could be. (And is there even a word for it?) What I've seen for e.g. U.S. barbecue-sauce variation is not nearly as geographically or statistically elaborated, and is aimed at cooks rather than at social scientists…

Update — Another socio-food-istic point is that U.S. scones are made to be eaten by themselves, without either jam or cream — I don't believe I've ever seen anyone n the U.S. putting jam and cream on a scone, in whatever order.

