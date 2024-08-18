« previous post |

Following up on J.D. Vance's reduced pronunciation of "problems", I looked through a 100-instance random sample of that word in real-life contexts, taken from the 23,147 phrases containing it in the previously-described NPR podcast corpus. About half of those examples exhibit lenition of the medial /bl/ consonant cluster, to the point where its IPA transcription would need to change, often all the way to deletion. This pattern follows the general treatment in American English of intervocalic consonant sequences that are not followed by a stressed vowel within the same word.

One of the examples is especially interesting. In a passage from All Things Considered (11/16/2012), the word "problems" occurs twice in the same phrase, in the middle of a discussion of Bengazi and the resignation of David Petraeus (at around 6:30.58 in the audio):

CORNISH: He argued that they struck it from the transcripts so as not to tip off terrorist groups that the intelligence community was on to them. But E.J.?

DIONNE: I'm not feeling quite so French as David is. I think, boy, did you open up – did these various activities and affairs not only on the part of Petraeus open up a real series of problems, you also have problems raised with the FBI, the shirtless FBI agent, and did – what in the world was his role in this? So I think the whole thing is very unfortunate.

In terms of Bengazi […]

[Since this is Language Log, not Scandals-Of-Yore Log, you'll need to read or listen to the podcast to remind yourself of the surrounding story line(s).]

Here's the phrasal context for the two versions of "problems":

[…] of problems.

You also have problems raised with the FBI, the shirtless uh FBI […]

The first pronunciation of "problems" is pretty much the dictionary version:

Although of course all the articulations are overlapped, we can point to time-regions corresponding to traditional phonetic segments:

[p] closure [p] release and aspiration [ɹ] transition into the stressed [ɐ] vowel the [ɐ] vowel the [b] closure [b] release into the [l] reduced [ə]-like vowel [m] nasal murmur [z] frication

But the second version of "problems" is phonetically rather different:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

An IPA approximation would be something like [ˈpɹɐmz], though as usual there's more going on than the symbol-sequence suggests.

Why the difference? There are at least two relevant factors:

The first "problems" is phrase-final, and therefore pronounced in a longer and more leisurely way;

The second "problems" is shorter not only because it's phrase-medial, but also because it's a repetition of a recently-used word (see e.g. Fowler 1988).

We should also note that E.J. Dionne's turn shows the same sort of false starts and rapid repetitions that the earlier post observed in J.D. Vance's speech:

I'm not feeling quite so French as David is.

I- I think, boy, did you open up a-

did- did these

various activities and affairs not only

on the part of Petraeus open up a real series

of problems, you also have problems raised with the FBI, the shirtless uh FBI

agent, and did-

what- what w- in the world was his role in this? So

I- I think the whole thing is very unfortunate.

