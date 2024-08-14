« previous post |

This post is following up on "Probably", 8/11/2024, which sketched the spectrum of probably pronunciations, from the full version with three clear phonetic syllables and two full /b/ stops between the first and second syllables, to a fully-lenited version with just one phonetic syllable and no residue of the intervocalic consonants:

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

But as that post noted, there are many variants in between, and this post will exhibit a few of them.



Here's one with the two intervocalic onsets still there, but lenited to the status of approximants rather than stops:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

(From Morning Edition in 2009…)

And here's one where the first /b/ is totally gone, but the /bl/ is rendered with a full stop gap:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Zeroing in on "probably":

Your browser does not support the audio element.

And just the "proba-" part, illustrating the loss of the first closure, and sounding in isolation more like "pow":

Your browser does not support the audio element.

(That general pattern — rendered as something like "probly" in eye dialect — is by far the most common one, at least in my little random sample of 100. This example was from All Things Considered in 2010.)

Here's another monosyllabic version, from President Barack Obama in in 2010:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Zeroing in:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Here's one, from All Things Considered in 2007, where the first intervocalic stop becomes an approximate, and the /bl/ is reduced to just a weak /l/ — "probally" in eye dialect:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

And zeroing in on "probably":

Your browser does not support the audio element.

And finally, here's an example (from Weekend Edition in 2013) of the case rendered in eye-dialect as "prolly" — which was actually rather rare in my sample:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

A bit closer:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

And just the word "probably":

Your browser does not support the audio element.

There are plenty of other variants Out There — reinforcing the point, made many times in these posts, that most aspects of allophonic variation are not symbolically mediated.

Permalink