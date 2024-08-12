« previous post |

In a comment to this post, "Yuezhi archeology without concern for Tocharian language" (8/4/24), Gokul Madhavan raised an interesting question:

I’m very curious to know if there are any reliable and up-to-date sources for Tocharian loanwords into Sanskrit or other Indo-Aryan languages.

Given both the use of Gāndhārī Prakrit across the region and the presence of the Kuṣāṇa empire in India, I would expect to find at least some Tocharian-origin names or words that got absorbed into Indo-Aryan languages.

I agree with Gokul that this is an interesting question, and it seems likely that there ought to be traces of Tocharian in South Asia. Aside from the Kuṣāṇa (c.30-c. 375 AD) vectors in India mentioned by Gokul, even afterward there was considerable coming and going between India and Tocharia during the heyday of the latter (2nd-7th cc.). For example, the famous Indian monk-translator, Kumārajīva कुमारजीव (344-413 AD; Jiūmóluóshí 鳩摩羅什), was married to a princess of Kucha, when the latter was the center of Tocharian B speakers. Consequently, for all such reasons, there is likely to be a significant number of Tocharian names and terms in Indo-Aryan language, but I do not know of a systematic study or collection of such words. Perhaps this post will elicit helpful references from Language Log readers.

