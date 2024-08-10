Primate preferences

Today's SMBC:

Mouseover title: "Unprompted, they will walk into a cafe and pretend they have important business to do."

The aftercomic:

  1. Laura Morland said,

    August 10, 2024 @ 6:46 am

    Gone mad… out of loneliness?

