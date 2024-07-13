« previous post |

… or maybe I should say "associative memory"? Or whatever we should call the emerging modes of interaction with Meta Ray-Bans? Anyhow, here's a recently re-published Girls With Slingshots comic:

The comments include a number of old reference-librarian anecdotes. Of course, web search algorithms have been evolving towards the capabilities illustrated in the comic, as well as the feats attributed to reference librarians.

This also reminds me of Michael Ramscar's ideas about the asymmetry between human word-to-concept and concept-to-word memory, which I featured in the discussion of an earlier comic ("Too much information", 1/14/2014), summarizing it like this:

[I]f you probe word knowledge by asking people to go from words to meanings (as in typical vocabulary tests), average performance increases up to age 80, in the absence of dementia; but if you ask people to go from meanings to words (as in picture naming or category listing), average performance declines from the mid-30s on, with the decline accelerating through the 50s, 60s and 70s.

For a properly scientific version of Michael's ideas, see his Oxford Research Encyclopedia article "Psycholinguistics and aging".

[In looking up the term "reverse dictionary", I just just learned that it's standard meaning is apparently "a dictionary alphabetized by the reversal of each entry", and what I've always meant by the term should be called a "conceptual dictionary".]

