« previous post |

A guest post, via email from Maitiú Ó Coimín:

I just watched the interview Rob's Words on YouTube did with you last year. You mentioned that you'd like to hear about eggcorns in other languages. I think I have two for you from my first language: Irish.

The first relates to the animal the squid. One of the Irish names for a squid is a "máthair shúigh". The two component words are "máthair" generally meaning "mother" and "shúigh" which is a genitive form of the word "súiche", meaning "soot". The "mother" in this sense means "source of" rather than a female parent. The name basically means "thing that creates/is the source of soot", referring to the blue-black ink released by squids. "Súigh", without the h, is the verb "to suck" and people think the squid's name refers to the suction pads on its tentacles, something like a "sucking mother".

The second one is the phrase "a chairde gaoil" which people use at the start of speeches to address a crowd of friends or family etc. The components are the vocative particle "a", "cairde" meaning friends, and "gaol" meaning here "kindred", "related" or "dear". The phrase sort of means "dearly beloved" or something like that. People think it is "a chairde Gael", which means something like "Gaelic friends" or "Irish friends".

Above is a guest post by Maitiú Ó Coimín.

Permalink