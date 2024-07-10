Singing Presidents (a triumph of Chinese AI)

They mouth such maudlin sentiments as "I love you, China", "I shed tears for you", "dear mother", etc.,etc.

Overall, their pronunciation sounds like that of native speakers, except for when they say "Zhōngguó 中国" ("China").  The vowel of the first syllable is "off", and the initial of the second syllable, which seems garbled / swallowed.  They need to go back to first year for that.

 

[Thanks to Don Keyser]

