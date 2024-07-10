« previous post | next post »

Wasn’t on my 2024 Bingo Card: US Lawmakers: We need to ban $NVDA GPUs sales into China, or else they will lead in AI and boost their military. Chinese social meme accounts burns through valuable Huawei Ascend compute, to make Biden and Trump sing Chinese folk songs about… pic.twitter.com/T03DwIZKp4 — Marcel Münch (@_mm85) July 9, 2024

They mouth such maudlin sentiments as "I love you, China", "I shed tears for you", "dear mother", etc.,etc.

Overall, their pronunciation sounds like that of native speakers, except for when they say "Zhōngguó 中国" ("China"). The vowel of the first syllable is "off", and the initial of the second syllable, which seems garbled / swallowed. They need to go back to first year for that.

[Thanks to Don Keyser]

