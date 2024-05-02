Café Sogdiana

May 2, 2024 @ 9:00 am · Filed by under Language and food, Names

« previous post | next post »


Photograph by Paula Roberts taken in Samarkand (4/29/24)

There probably aren't many / any of these elsewhere in the whole world.

Selected readings

May 2, 2024 @ 9:00 am · Filed by under Language and food, Names


Leave a Comment