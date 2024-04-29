« previous post |

In our perennial discussions on the supposed mutual intelligibility of the countless, so-called "Chinese dialects" of the allegedly monolithic / monolingual Hànyǔ 漢語 ("Sinitic"; my colleague IA calls it "Hannic"), we seldom take into account the actuality of what these innumerable lects sound like on the ground / street. Let's take a listen to this 4-year-old kid from Tianjin, which is close (70 miles) to Beijing, singing in the local Muttersprache, here.

Violet Zhu notes:

The boy is singing the song called Tianjin Dialect (《天津话》), originally from the album called Big Pancake Rolls Everything（《大饼卷一切》）of the singer Liangjie Li （李亮节）.

It's interesting that Baidu says Liangjie Li is the founder of Tianjin Folk Musical Rock 天津曲艺摇滚. He is not famous but I think he is well known in Tianjin.

Here are the lyrics of the song. The part the boy sings is in red.

天津话

李亮节 2015

咱们是天津人说的是天津话

天津卫的方言土语那真是哏极了

没嘛愁事天巴天的乐乐呵呵

心里别扭一说一笑的吧的吧

天津人管睡觉叫迷瞪迷瞪

天津人管吃饭就叫垫吧垫吧

天津人说日子好那叫迂踢

天津人说说道道奏是大拿

天津人管开玩笑那就叫逗楞

逗楞急了我说您了可别翻次

天津人说干嘛那是口头语

哥俩关系莫尼可说话奏像打架

我说你干嘛你惦着奏嘛

嘛我干嘛我嘛也不嘛

那你是嘛玩意介都嘛跟嘛

嘛嘛嘛嘛嘛嘛嘛嘛嘛

嘛嘛嘛嘛嘛

你别看天津卫那地介不算大

说话那调还真是有变化

西边杨柳青 东边军粮城

津南跟北辰是一地一个样

有事没事你给我打电话

二哥二哥你给我吆菜瓜

大清早起来你也不学好

喝个大雪碧唉 那俩眼瞎撒嘛

现在的年轻人是各个有文化

天普加英文那不叫拧麻花

天津普通话奏简称天普

那是煎饼果子翻了车 一套一套的

建设新天津我心是红色的

好好的学习奏在今后晌

熬鱼炖肉做碗火柿汤

我哪嗨儿也不去我外瑞故大

虾仁翘南荠 红烧比目鱼

干饭拌茄泥 嘛话也别提

As regular readers of Language Log are well aware, I have inveighed against the mistranslation of fāngyán 方言 as "dialect" for decades, and have suggested instead that — in order to avoid misunderstanding and misclassification — we render it as "topolect" (see "Selected readings" below).

If we can't call all those multitudinous strains of language in China "dialects", what would be a good alternative? I propose "lect" (see especially the last sentence in the passage below).

In sociolinguistics, a variety, also known as a lect or an isolect, is a specific form of a language or language cluster. This may include languages, dialects, registers, styles, or other forms of language, as well as a standard variety. The use of the word variety to refer to the different forms avoids the use of the term language, which many people associate only with the standard language, and the term dialect, which is often associated with non-standard language forms thought of as less prestigious or "proper" than the standard. Linguists speak of both standard and non-standard (vernacular) varieties as equally complex, valid, and full-fledged forms of language. Lect avoids the problem in ambiguous cases of deciding whether two varieties are distinct languages or dialects of a single language.

"Variety" is viable for informal purposes, but for linguistic taxonomy, "topolect" is preferable since it fits into language classification schemes much better.

This has nothing to do with armies and navies, a topic we've fruitlessly discussed ad nauseam on Language Log countless times in the past.

How many languages does India have? Just one? Indic? No, it has 22 official languages, not to mention many other unofficial languages.

I'm proud to say that many of these languages are taught at Penn.

How many languages does China have? Just one? Sinitic / Hannic? Mandarin? No, China has at least as much language diversity as India. The only reasons that people pretend China has a single language are sociopolitical, not linguistic. (The great American Sinologist / linguist, Jerry Norman, was very clear about that, and had good lingual reasons for believing so.)

BTW, Europe has 27 (or so) different countries, most with their own languages.

Selected readings

Also here and, for an archive of my LL posts dealing with topolects, see here.

See, as well, The Classification of Sinitic Languages: What is “Chinese”, which is a chapter from this book: Breaking Down the Barriers: Interdisciplinary Studies in Chinese Linguistics and Beyond

Some additional posts on "topolect", mostly after 11/23/14:

The above entries represent but a sampling of discussions on "dialect", "topolect", "mutual (un)intelligibility", etc. that have been carried out on Language Log.

