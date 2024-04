« previous post |

A recent strip from Dinosaur Comics:

Mouseover title: "stop, you fool! you're building a world far too quickly and far too awesome! no narrative will ever live up to it!!"



And a couple of days later:

Mouseover title: "hesternal means "of or pertaining to yesterday" and long-time dino comics readers already know and love and use "nudiustertian", meaning "the day before yesterday". you can tell a long-time dino comics readers by how hodie they sound AND ARE!!"

