Persophone Muslim population in China

April 2, 2024 @ 5:52 pm · Filed by under Borrowing, Language and religion

« previous post | next post »

video

N.B.:  Persophone ("Persian-speaking"), which is very different from, and pronounced quite differently than, Persephone

(Wiktionary)

Selected readings

April 2, 2024 @ 5:52 pm · Filed by under Borrowing, Language and religion


2 Comments »

  1. Scott de Brestian said,

    April 2, 2024 @ 5:56 pm

    I am curious about the description of Hui as Persian. Wikipedia claims that Hui is a Sinitic language, albeit with some Arabic/Persian phrases.

  2. david said,

    April 2, 2024 @ 7:54 pm

    There is more from Iskandar at https://twitter.com/iskdin

RSS feed for comments on this post

Leave a Comment