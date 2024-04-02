Persophone Muslim population in China
https://t.co/6qX4TK1llD— Iskandar Ding (@iskdin) April 1, 2024
In 1405, the 5th karmapa of Tibet visited Emperor Yongle of China, upon the latter's invitation. A scroll of painting was produced to depict he event. The commemorative texts on the scroll are in five languages: Chinese, Hui (Persian), Uyghur, Tibetan, and… pic.twitter.com/SuX1rlv5Yg
Scott de Brestian said,
April 2, 2024 @ 5:56 pm
I am curious about the description of Hui as Persian. Wikipedia claims that Hui is a Sinitic language, albeit with some Arabic/Persian phrases.
david said,
April 2, 2024 @ 7:54 pm
There is more from Iskandar at https://twitter.com/iskdin