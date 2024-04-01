« previous post |

Ying Reinhardt wisely advises us in this delightful article:

"I stopped apologising for my poor German, and something wonderful happened:

After a decade in Germany, I was still anxious talking to native speakers – then I realised my language skills weren’t the problem"

The Guardian (4/1/24

What Ying Reinhardt says about German as a second language is true, ceteris paribus, of other foreign languages that one may be learning. Just plunge ahead. Of course, one doesn't want to speak utter gibberish, but don't be afraid of making minor mistakes in grammar, vocabulary, and, yes, even tone or accent. Just get your ideas across in the most efficient way possible within your capability. It's all about communicative competence.

I have prefaced every conversation with, “Entschuldigung, mein Deutsch ist noch nicht so gut” (“I’m sorry, my German is still not very good”) since I moved to Hermsdorf, a little village in east Germany in 2015. Its purpose was to act as a disclaimer upfront so that the German person I was talking to wouldn’t expect me to articulate complicated ideas or respond promptly and accurately to everything that was said. But mostly, my opening line was a plea for mercy, a signal that I was still learning the language and would greatly appreciate it if they spoke more slowly and clearly. They would always graciously reply: “Ja, Deutsch ist eine schwere Sprache.” German is a difficult language, they all agreed. And for the longest time, that was true.

Growing up in Kuala Lumpur as Malaysian Chinese, I speak English almost natively, given that Malaysia was once a British colony. I also speak Malay, Malaysia’s official language, and Mandarin and Cantonese because I needed to communicate with my grandparents. Before moving to Germany, I already spoke Italian after working on board cruise ships for years alongside Italian officers, and conversational French after dating a Frenchman. Then, I met the man who would later become my husband in a bar on the 63rd floor of a building in Singapore and a thought occurred to me: “Wouldn’t it be funny if I have to learn German this time?”

Learning and speaking German was anything but funny. It wasn’t funny when I started learning the language from scratch and it still wasn’t funny when I finished C1, a level that allows me to study at a German university if I want to. When I was learning Italian or French, the words would somehow roll off my tongue, but in German the convoluted grammar made me choke. Even if I could technically write academic essays in German, the thought of calling a clinic to make an appointment would still induce debilitating anxiety. I would stammer during small talk with a mother I had never met before, while dressing my one-year-old at kindergarten; hide if I saw my neighbour take out the trash; or get my husband to call the ophthalmologist for an appointment. “Why don’t you do it yourself?” my husband would grumble. “How about you try picking up Malay and Mandarin?” I would always retort.

Finally, with a little help from her husband, she achieved L2 acquisition enlightenment:

This went on for almost a decade until a month ago: I was home, telling my husband about a meeting I’d had at the Federal Employment Agency. As usual, I had started the meeting by apologising for my mediocre German skills. The lady behind the desk had looked at me somewhat perplexed: “But your German is great.” I cackled and rolled my eyes at my husband. As if. “She’s right, you know,” he said. “I don’t know why you still think you speak bad German. OK, it is not perfect, but who cares?” Who cares indeed.

Ying gives a number of specific examples of how this "who cares" attitude toward L2 acquisition works out in practice, but one that is especially powerful tells about a diminutive South American woman:

When I was still learning elementary German, I remember being in awe of a Chilean woman in my class who, despite her poor grasp of German grammar, spoke confidently. While I was meek and often squeaked out my words, she commanded attention – all 4ft 9in of her. I asked her how I could be more like her. “After 10 years of living in Germany, I no longer care. I’m not trying to be Goethe,” she said.

Philip Taylor, who called this article to my attention, added in an e-mail:

From my own experience, I know that learning to say "I'm sorry, I don't speak <language X> very well" in <language X> can be very much a two-edged sword, in that if one learns to say the phrase too accurately (native speaker intonation, etc) the effect can be the opposite of that desired, since by using the phrase one has unintentionally appeared to demonstrate one's seeming (but non-existent) fluency in the language … I once had to sit through four hours of more-or-less non-stop Polish while travelling from Warszawa Centralna to Białystok, having foolishly said "excuse me" in Polish while endeavouring to take my seat !

Bonus

Just as I was about to sign off on this post, I noticed the following headline in a sidebar of the article:

"German call for English to be second official language amid labour shortage:

Politician from governing FDP says skilled foreign workers are being put off by unwieldy bureaucratic German", by Philip Oltermann (2/10/23)

Since it is highly relevant to Ying Reinhardt's article, and since similar calls have been made in Japan, Taiwan, and other countries, and English is already an official language in India and Singapore, this is a proposal that must be taken seriously.

