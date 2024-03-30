When "irrelevant" is not "not relevant"
Evan Boehs, "Everything I Know About the Xz Backdoor", 3/29/2024:
In April 2022, Jia Tan submits a patch via a mailing list. The patch is irrelevant, but the events that follow are.
If you're not already aware, you can learn about the xz backdoor on reddit or on OpenSSF — from the second source:
A backdoor in upstream xz/liblzma was announced on the oss-security mailing list regarding the xz compression tools and libraries. Specifically, the issue with the xz libraries are with version 5.6.0 and 5.6.1, and users are urged to immediately stop usage and downgrade to xz-5.4.x.
This vulnerability in XZ Utils – the XZ format compression utilities included in most Linux distributions – may “enable a malicious actor to break sshd authentication and gain unauthorized access to the entire system remotely,” Red Hat warns. However, they note “Luckily xz 5.6.0 and 5.6.1 have not yet widely been integrated by Linux distributions, and where they have, mostly in pre-release versions.”
Matt Sayler said,
March 30, 2024 @ 8:42 pm
Isn't the quoted text saying that the initial patch to xz in 2022 was unimportant (the software update itself, not a problem) but furthered the overall compromise?
rbl said,
March 30, 2024 @ 8:57 pm
"The patch is besides the point"… maybe my ear is not refined enough, but "irrelevant" sounds fine for that sense, or are you noting how "the events that follow are [relevant]" would work better if preceded by "not relevant"?
In a similar vein but much more jarring to me is a commercial running locally that begins, "At Indiana University, we're undaunted by challenge": https://youtu.be/bNy1zHDgfcM
Craig said,
March 30, 2024 @ 9:17 pm
Right, "not relevant" would work, but "irrelevant" doesn't. It's clunky phrasing at best. "Not relevant" provides a positive word and negates it, but "irrelevant" is a negative word. When the author goes on to say, "but the events that follow are", there is no positive term for "are" to implicitly refer to. That's what Mark means by saying that in this situation "irrelevant" is not (equivalent to) "not relevant".