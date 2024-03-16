« previous post |

Preface

Because surnames of immigrants in a melting pot like America often end up getting distorted, bowdlerized, prettified, and otherwise transformed from what they were in their original homelands, we cannot take their current form as gospel linguistic truth. Nonetheless, people who encounter them cannot avoid taking them at their face value, which may cause much merriment or consternation. Here I will list several puzzling, unusual surnames I have known, but will not make an assiduous effort to arrive at a definitive explanation of their etymology, morphology, or phonology

In grade school, there was a classmate with the surname "Hassapis". We all assumed that it meant something related to Manneken Pis (like, he couldn't wait), which I wrote about recently. After googling around for a few moments, I found that a lot of people from Cyprus have that surname, but couldn't find a hint of its meaning. After still more googling, I found that a variant seems to be "Hasapis", which may be derived from the Greek word "hasapi", meaning "butcher", though I'm not so sure about that. (source) Other, more fanciful, derivations have been proposed, but I am inclined to believe that it does have something to do with the Greek word for "butcher":

The hasapiko (Greek: χασάπικο, pronounced [xaˈsapiko], meaning “the butcher's [dance]”) is a Greek folk dance from Constantinople. The dance originated in the Middle Ages as a battle mime with swords performed by the Greek butchers' guild, which adopted it from the military of the Byzantine era.

(source)

A distinguished German colleague of mine, who was an Indologist and philosopher, was Wilhelm Halbfass. ("Along with Prof. Ludo Rocher, Prof. Ernest Bender, Prof. George Cardona, and several other Sanskritists, he made the University of Pennsylvania the center of Sanskrit learning in North America" [source], and it was primarily for this reason that I left Harvard to come to Penn.) Most English speakers who knew a smattering of German realized that "halb" meant "half" and somehow (ignoring the "f") thought that the remainder of the name must have been an embarrassment to the man. It turns out that the latter part of the name, "fass", simply means "barrel; drum; cask; keg; vat; tun", so the real meaning of his surname was "half barrel" — quite innocuous after all. And so is the surname Assman, by the way, which comes from Erasmus.

Here at the Association for Asian Studies meeting in Seattle, I bumped into a Ming historian colleague from UC San Diego named Sarah Schneewind. Long ago I was fascinated by her surname and could fairly well surmise that it should be rendered as "snow-wind", but that seemed so improbable that I could barely trust my intuition, so I was glad to have my interpretation confirmed by the bearer of that delightful cognomen that it means "blizzard".

I don't know how I stumbled on Hunsucker, but somehow it entered my consciousness (perhaps because I just sat through a panel on the Huns / Xiongnu), and it struck my fancy:

The surname Hunsucker is thought to be a local name; that is, a surname taken on from an existing place name. There is a Hundseck in Germany near the Schwartwald (Black Forest), or the name may have come from a place name in Switzerland. (source)

A lot of these singular surnames are (or seem to be) Germanic. I wonder if there are any profound, philosophical implications in that ostensible fact.

Selected readings

Permalink