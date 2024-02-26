« previous post |

From C.B., an exchange in S.F.:

This week I heard an unusual usage from a random stranger on the street.

I was questioning whether a stairway in the adjacent block – which was not visible from where I was without climbing a steep hill first – had been repaired and could once again be used for through access. They replied that it had been, "But it's overgrowin'."

I couldn't tell whether they were using the word "overgrowing" where I would have expected "overgrown" or whether they were pronouncing "overgrown" with syllabic "n".

Or maybe it was grow + -en, like "eaten" or "given"? The OED's first citation for overgrown "Grown over with vegetation, weeds, etc.; covered with plants that have been allowed to grow unchecked" is from 1450 [emphasis added]:

if the wyse vyner vseth to kerue the ouergrowen braunches of his vyne, wondre the not.

On the other hand, there's this from Louis Salomon, "The straight-cut ditch: Thoreau on education", 1962 [emphasis added]:

So what it comes to is this: while pedagogues may spoil the grace of many a spirit by taking out its natural curves and forcing it to run through a straight-cut ditch, even a free, meandering (or musketaquidding) brook may be the better for having its channel deepened, its banks cleared of overgrowing weeds, its source kept pure and uncontaminated, its entire course protected from use as a sewer for waste. This, metaphorically, is what Thoreau was advocating in these many animadversions on the care and feeding of the human mind.

Or this, from Andrey Sirin et al., "Assessing wood and soil carbon losses from a forest-peat fire in the boreo-nemoral zone", 2021:

Ikonos imagery from 12 June 2011 shows abundant fallen, partially burned tree trunks at the burned site. At the start of our study (2013), the burned area was already overgrowing; the dead stems and trunks had been removed with only some dead stems and stumps remaining.

