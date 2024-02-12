« previous post |

Will Knight, "Meet the Pranksters Behind Goody-2, the World’s ‘Most Responsible’ AI Chatbot", Wired 2/9/2024:

A new chatbot called Goody-2 takes AI safety to the next level: It refuses every request, responding with an explanation of how doing so might cause harm or breach ethical boundaries.

Goody-2 declined to generate an essay on the American revolution for WIRED, saying that engaging in historical analysis could unintentionally glorify conflict or sideline marginalized voices. Asked why the sky is blue, the chatbot demured, because answering might lead someone to stare directly at the sun. “My ethical guidelines prioritize safety and the prevention of harm,” it said. A more practical request for a recommendation for new boots prompted a warning that answering could contribute to overconsumption and could offend certain people on fashion grounds.

(If you're wondering, as I did, where the phrase "Goody Two-Shoes" comes from, Wikipedia has you covered… And if you're wondering what it means to be responsible, I asked.)

Meanwhile — Dan Milmo, "AI safeguards can easily be broken, UK Safety Institute finds", The Guardian 29/2024:

The UK’s new artificial intelligence safety body has found that the technology can deceive human users, produce biased outcomes and has inadequate safeguards against giving out harmful information.

The AI Safety Institute published initial findings from its research into advanced AI systems known as large language models (LLMs), which underpin tools such as chatbots and image generators, and found a number of concerns.

And coming right up, per the most recent SMBC:

Mouseover title: "The humanoid body is important to achieving maximum self-loathing."

The aftercomic:

