« previous post | next post »

Note from François Lang: "This is not photoshopped. I took this photo this afternoon in Rockville MD."

Until 2020, I did not know this word (except as a gardening / agricultural implement, but that is not what is meant here). I still am not very familiar with it, but I've been hearing / seeing it with greater frequency, and there are arguments over how to spell it and what the plural is.

Selected readings

Permalink