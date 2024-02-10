Not quite "CLOTHING & SHOES"
Note from François Lang: "This is not photoshopped. I took this photo this afternoon in Rockville MD."
Until 2020, I did not know this word (except as a gardening / agricultural implement, but that is not what is meant here). I still am not very familiar with it, but I've been hearing / seeing it with greater frequency, and there are arguments over how to spell it and what the plural is.
Chris Button said,
February 10, 2024 @ 9:08 am
@ Victor Mair
It seems you missed out on seeing "House Party" (1990), which features the classic line:
"Could you tell me why in god's name you called his mother a garden tool?"
Dr. Emilio Lizardo said,
February 10, 2024 @ 9:14 am
There was also a fairly provocative (and rhyming) political slogan during the 2020 US presidential election:
Vote for Joe and the ___
You can fill in the blank, but be assured that it wasn't a pro-Biden effort.