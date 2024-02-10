Not quite "CLOTHING & SHOES"

February 10, 2024

Note from François Lang:  "This is not photoshopped. I took this photo this afternoon in Rockville MD."

Until 2020, I did not know this word (except as a gardening / agricultural implement, but that is not what is meant here).  I still am not very familiar with it, but I've been hearing / seeing it with greater frequency, and there are arguments over how to spell it and what the plural is.

  1. Chris Button said,

    February 10, 2024 @ 9:08 am

    @ Victor Mair

    It seems you missed out on seeing "House Party" (1990), which features the classic line:

    "Could you tell me why in god's name you called his mother a garden tool?"

  2. Dr. Emilio Lizardo said,

    February 10, 2024 @ 9:14 am

    There was also a fairly provocative (and rhyming) political slogan during the 2020 US presidential election:

    Vote for Joe and the ___

    You can fill in the blank, but be assured that it wasn't a pro-Biden effort.

