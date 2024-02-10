« previous post |

Sign on the door of a Pizza Hut eatery in Timmins, Ontario:



Of course, it's easy to see how "circumstances" can morph into "circumcisions", but Chau Wu has taken the investigation one step further to propose the following as a contributing / initiating trigger for the error:

My hypothesis for the misfiring of neural circuits in the sign writer's brain goes like this:

unforeseen > foreseen > foreskin > circumcisions

This would seem to be a case of dual / simultaneous causation.

It has happened before. See here, for one example among many.

