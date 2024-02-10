Unforeseen circumcisions: dual misfirings
« previous post |
Sign on the door of a Pizza Hut eatery in Timmins, Ontario:
(source)
Of course, it's easy to see how "circumstances" can morph into "circumcisions", but Chau Wu has taken the investigation one step further to propose the following as a contributing / initiating trigger for the error:
My hypothesis for the misfiring of neural circuits in the sign writer's brain goes like this:
unforeseen > foreseen > foreskin > circumcisions
This would seem to be a case of dual / simultaneous causation.
It has happened before. See here, for one example among many.
Selected readings
- "Excepted for publication" (7/30/21)
- "Take stalk of: thoughts on philology and Sinology" (3/29/20)
- "'One I first saw': more on homophonically induced typing errors" (4/8/20)