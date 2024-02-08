« previous post |

Think what this article is telling us. If you want to find a job teaching English in Hong Kong, you would do well to first learn some Cantonese — even if you are Pakistani.

"Hong Kong’s ethnic minority jobseekers tripped up by lack of Cantonese end up doing low-skilled work, survey shows", by Fiona Chow, SCMP (2/3/24)

Most surveyed say it’s hard to break out of jobs as deliverymen, security guards and construction workers Hongkonger of Pakistani origin says learning Cantonese helped her land a job as a teaching assistant



After 10 years as a stay-at-home mum caring for three children in Hong Kong, Nazia Mehmood wanted to return to the workforce and teach English.

Born and raised in the city, the 40-something of Pakistani origin knew that her lack of proficiency in Cantonese would get in her way. Taking a course that helped her brush up on the language spoken by more than nine in 10 people in the city proved a big help in landing a job.

Jobseekers from Hong Kong’s ethnic minority communities stumble over the language barrier when looking for work. As a result, many end up doing low-skilled, manual work, according to official data and a recent study.

Most in this group were South and Southeast Asians, including Filipino and Indonesian domestic workers. Slightly over a fifth were Caucasians, people of mixed race, Japanese and Koreans.

So long as they pick up a minimal functional level of Cantonese, their ethnic background is actually a benefit to them and their employer, since it helps to build bridges among different groups. Without learning Cantonese, their failure to get good jobs is not a matter of discrimination, but the natural consequence of their inability to communicate freely with different segments of the society.

