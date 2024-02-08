The importance of Cantonese for teaching English
« previous post |
Think what this article is telling us. If you want to find a job teaching English in Hong Kong, you would do well to first learn some Cantonese — even if you are Pakistani.
"Hong Kong’s ethnic minority jobseekers tripped up by lack of Cantonese end up doing low-skilled work, survey shows", by Fiona Chow, SCMP (2/3/24)
-
- Most surveyed say it’s hard to break out of jobs as deliverymen, security guards and construction workers
- Hongkonger of Pakistani origin says learning Cantonese helped her land a job as a teaching assistant
After 10 years as a stay-at-home mum caring for three children in Hong Kong, Nazia Mehmood wanted to return to the workforce and teach English.
Born and raised in the city, the 40-something of Pakistani origin knew that her lack of proficiency in Cantonese would get in her way. Taking a course that helped her brush up on the language spoken by more than nine in 10 people in the city proved a big help in landing a job.
Jobseekers from Hong Kong’s ethnic minority communities stumble over the language barrier when looking for work. As a result, many end up doing low-skilled, manual work, according to official data and a recent study.
…
Most in this group were South and Southeast Asians, including Filipino and Indonesian domestic workers. Slightly over a fifth were Caucasians, people of mixed race, Japanese and Koreans.
So long as they pick up a minimal functional level of Cantonese, their ethnic background is actually a benefit to them and their employer, since it helps to build bridges among different groups. Without learning Cantonese, their failure to get good jobs is not a matter of discrimination, but the natural consequence of their inability to communicate freely with different segments of the society.
Selected readings
- "Cantonese: still the main spoken language of Hong Kong" (7/1/17) — worth reading for statistics of Cantonese, Mandarin, and English usage, with English rising noticeably, Mandarin coming along as well, and Cantonese dropping slightly
- "Cantonese is not dead yet" (6/9/17) — far from it
[Thanks to Mark Metcalf]
AntC said,
February 8, 2024 @ 9:24 pm
SCMP is behind a pay wall, so I can't see more than Prof Mair quotes. The 'evidence seems to be one woman. Prima facie i am deeply sceptical of the claim racial discrimination in HK has much to do with speaking Cantonese. (And everything recently to do with Cantonese suggests they'd be best advised to speak Putongua. For example Cantonese is no longer the .medium in the school system.)
AntC said,
February 8, 2024 @ 9:29 pm
Cantonese is not dead yet
Victor really! You should know better. Those articles are seven years ago.