This is the theme of the forthcoming CCTV Spring Festival Gala to ring in the new year of 2024:



The slogan reads:

lóngxíng dádá ，xīnxīnjiāguó

「龍行龘龘，欣欣家國」

"The dragon(s) bound upward in flight, bringing joy to home and country."

Since the repeated character is extremely rare, its pronunciation would be known to almost no one, so the editors have provided a ruby pinyin phonological gloss (the Chinese equivalent of furigana, although this usage has been common in the Republic of China with bopomofo [Mandarin Phonetic Symbols] for more than half a century). Thus the short text has simplified characters, traditional characters (the two 龘龘), and roman letters, which tells us something about what's happening with script in China.

龘

See here for the zdic / handian treatment of the glyph and here for its account on Wiktionary.

It is pronounced dá and is said to be the onomatopoeic representation of a dragon or dragons walking / leaping / flying (different sources give slightly different definitions). Visually, the sinoglyph looks pretty cramped and crowded, but it has only 48 strokes (!), divided into top-bottom construction.

龘 is said to be a synonym (or rather a variant form) of 龖, which has merely 32 strokes, and is divided into left-right construction.

There is a related character composed of four dragons, two side by side above and two side by side below, for a total of 64 strokes, but it is not pronounced dá and does not signify the bounding, soaring movement of a dragon. Rather, this monstrosity, a quadruplication of lóng 龍 (“dragon”), is held to be a variant of zhé 讋 that means "loquacious; talkative" (obsolete), but also means "fear; to be afraid; to be frightened" (all literary). (source)

Selected readings

