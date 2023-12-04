« previous post |

By chance, while I was looking for something else about a supposed Russian mistranslation, I came upon this famous example:

Although this happened nearly seven decades ago, I still remember the electrifying impact Khrushchev's words had on the world. Furthermore, from time to time during the interim between then and now, I heard echoes of this sensational, ominous warning on the part of the Soviet leader, but sometimes also allegations that it was the result of a mistranslation.

Since I write for Language Log and am hopefully in a position — with the help of Language Log readers — to set the record straight (or at least straighter than it was before), I thought that I had better read the Medium article carefully and seek additional confirmatory and contradictory evidence.

Here's the beginning and crux of the Medium article:

On November 18th, 1956, Nikita Khrushchev uttered the words that would set relations between the Soviet Union and the United States back a decade. At the Polish embassy in Moscow, to a room full of western diplomats, he proclaimed “we will bury you”.

Several NATO member nation envoys and the Israeli envoy left the room in protest and across the world, the spectre of nuclear war seemed to loom larger, while the doomsday clock ticked away ominously in the background. What many didn’t know at the time though was that “we will bury you” was, at best a misinterpretation, and at worst a complete mistranslation.

Viktor Sukhodrev, often dubbed the king of interpreters, is largely the man responsible for the words “we will bury you”. The Russian to English interpreter for Khrushchev, Brezhnev, and Gorbachev, Sukhodrev was raised in London and his fluent grasp of English would see him become the mouthpiece of Soviet leaders on the world stage.

He is visible in many official photos of the era, as well as holding the distinction of having met serval US presidents, from Eisenhower to George H W Bush.

Sukhodrev was certainly a master of his craft, but he was not infallible. Khrushchev was a particularly challenging individual to translate according to Sukhodrev. He could be an inflammatory speaker, he liked to tell jokes and relied heavily on proverbs to get his point across, many of which Sukhodrev had never heard before. This has often been put down to the fact that Khrushchev was brought up so close to the Russian Ukrainian border, and while we remember the USSR as one block, there were still great differences between even neighbour countries like Russia and Ukraine.

Though Khrushchev was reportedly his favourite boss to translate because he enjoyed the challenge, Sukhodrev is reported as saying of the man: “I worked with Khrushchev for many years, he was an uneducated person and he also didn’t like to read pre-edited texts. He liked to improvise, spoke plainly, and was fond of discussions and arguments.”

It is interesting to learn all of this vital information about the linguistic qualifications of Viktor Sukhodrev and the language characteristics of Nikita Khrushchev, but the simple fact remains: did Viktor Sukhodrev mistranslate those fatal words spoken by Nikita Khrushchev on November 18th, 1956 at the Polish embassy in Moscow?

A Renaissance Writer, the author of the Medium article under discussion, continues their analysis of Khrushchev's words and Sukhodrev's translation of them:

There has been a great deal of speculation as to what Khrushchev meant when he said, “my vas pokhoronim”. Google translate will tell you it means “we bury you”, a less refined version of Sukhodrev’s “we will bury you.”

Many argue that he interpreted it too literally, however. “My vas pokhoronim” can be interpreted as several things such as: “we will live to see you buried”, “we shall be present at your funeral”, “we shall outlive you” and “we shall outlast you”, all of which, while certainly provocative statements, lack the open threat of “we will bury you”.

Sukhodrev disagreed though and stood by his translation, calling it an ‘exact interpretation’. When taking the full quote in context, his interpretation again loses some of the overtones of threat.



“Whether you like it or not, we are on the right side of history. We will bury you.” — Nikita Khrushchev

The current GT translation of “My vas pokhoronim” is "We will bury you." I think all of those less than literal translations mentioned above amount to so much waffling. As a sometime translator and interpreter, I believe it is the duty of the practitioner of those arts to provide an accurate, faithful, literal rendering and let his auditors / readers make of it what they will, just as the auditors and readers of the original language would do.

Here are some pertinent comments from Don Keyser, a former high-ranking Foreign Service officer:

For what it's worth, this presentation [by A Renaissance Writer] corresponds to my own understanding/sense of Khrushchev's meaning. Of course, the Russian literally DOES mean "we will bury you." But the Russians are as able as others, e.g., Americans, to speak figuratively, bombastically, in metaphors. When we say "I'm going to crush you" or "I'm going to tie you up in knots like a pretzel" or "This Sunday our team is going to annihilate yours" etc etc etc … We don't mean this literally. Most of us, anyway.

As for Xi, he is of course no Khrushchev in style or spontaneity. Still, the same thought is there, at least when speaking to the party faithful. e.g., his internal speech, subsequently released, to the Central Committee in January 2013:

Some people think that communism can be aspired to but never reached, or even think that it cannot be hoped for, cannot be envisioned, and is a complete illusion. . . . Facts have repeatedly told us that Marx and Engels’s analysis of the basic contradiction of capitalist society is not outdated, nor is the historical materialist view that capitalism will inevitably perish and socialism will inevitably triumph outdated. This is the irreversible overall trend of social and historical development, but the road is winding. The ultimate demise of capitalism, and ultimate triumph of socialism, will inevitably be a long historical process.

And Xi of course is associated with the contemporary mantra: "The East is rising, the West is declining." Whether or not he authored it, he arguably popularized it by intoning it publicly in 2021. He seems to have first expressed the idea in 2014, and even then it was a case of borrowing from the more colorful Mao — "the East wind is prevailing over the West wind."

On the perils of interpreting, the stories are of course legion. There has been the long debate over whether JFK's "Ich bin ein Berliner" referred to the citizens of Berlin or a donut favored by them. Germans come down on both sides, but everybody understood what he meant. Then there was the famous Jimmy Carter episode in 1977 when, some say, his Polish-born, American interpreter rendered Carter's intended "I have love in my heart for the Polish people" as "I have lust in my heart for the Polish people." There, too, nobody in Poland misunderstood what Carter was saying, but the choice of verb was an antiquated one commonly used for "to love" (not carnally) when the interpreter was young … but which by 1977 was most often used in the carnal sense.

I did two years of Chinese full-time at the Stanford Center in Taiwan as a graduate student. A half-dozen years later I was "trained" as an interpreter for a year in Taichung at the Foreign Service Institute Chinese Language Field School there. The most taxing exercises were those involving impromptu remarks by US Ambassador to the ROC Walter McConaughy. McConaughy was well educated, of course, and no Khrushchev, but … he hailed from Montevallo, Alabama and his natural speaking style was replete with localisms of his youth as a southern boy. Those raised as far "north" as Baltimore, as I was, had to guess what he meant sometimes. I imagine that interpreters for the exceedingly colorful and colloquial LBJ had to struggle from time to time.

(Not, I stress, that I was ever in the same league with "real" professional interpreters. To put it mildly.)

From Mark Metcalf:

Assuming that Khruschev was a hard-core Marxist, I would support the interpretation of his remarks as his assertion of the inevitability of Marxist/Socialist victory – "We'll watch capitalism get lowered into its inevitable grave."

Similarly, if Khruschev wanted to threaten the West, I'd argue that he would have said "Мы тебя прохороним!" – using the familiar case of the pronoun to add insult to injury. (or, possibly, тебе – after 4 decades, pronoun declensions are difficult to remember)

From: Valery Tsimmerman:

This is what he said in Russian:

«Нравится вам или нет, но история на нашей стороне. Мы вас похороним»

Russian is my first language and I translate it as follows:

'Like it or not, history is on our side. We will bury you"

Google translates it as follows:

'Whether you like it or not, history is on our side. We will bury you.'

Sukhodrev's translation was absolutely accurate. Saying it otherwise is an attempt to whitewash Soviet militarism.

Conclusion

In my estimation, Sukhodrev's "We will bury you" was a correct translation. It was not, as claimed by A Renaissance Writer and many others, "at best a misinterpretation, and at worst a complete mistranslation." Given an accurate translation, people are free to interpret it metaphorically as they wish.

Selected readings

Afterword

Somebody else can comment on the verisimilitude of the translated exchanges during the famous kitchen debate between Richard Nixon and Nikita Khrushchev.

[Thanks to June Teufel Dreyer and Daniel Waugh]

