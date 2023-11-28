Charlie Chaplin in French class
In addition to a proto-regular-expression for English monosyllables, Benjamin Lee Whorf's 12/1940 Technology Review article has a weird diagram showing how a linguist (?) would organize French language instruction along the lines of mid-20th-century factory work:
The student preparing to dive through the "English Sound-Pattern Analyzer", into the "English Sound-Pattern Disintegrator", evokes Charlie Chaplin in Modern Times, at least for me:
I wonder whether Whorf had the same idea in mind? It seems likely, since Modern Times came out in 1936.
The caption's guarantee of "No bottlenecks in production" certainly reminds me of the lectures our foreman used to deliver during my part-time college job in an ice-cream-cone factory…
There are other aspects of Modern Times that could be taken as metaphors for (certain kinds of) language instruction:
Bill Benzon said,
November 28, 2023 @ 9:34 am
Hmmm…. I'm thinking maybe that first diagram was a reject from the mid-1970s ARPA Speech Understanding Project. And the Chaplain clip, that's obviously "A Dummy's Guide to GPT."
Robert Coren said,
November 28, 2023 @ 10:18 am
And of course it's later in the same film that Chaplin sings improvised French-sounding gibberish.
Mark Liberman said,
November 28, 2023 @ 10:55 am
@Robert Coren: "And of course it's later in the same film that Chaplin sings improvised French-sounding gibberish."
Indeed — though it seems half-way between Italian and French to me:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0daS_SDCT_U&t=46s
Roscoe said,
November 28, 2023 @ 11:25 am
Shades of Rube Goldberg as well…