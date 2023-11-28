« previous post |

In addition to a proto-regular-expression for English monosyllables, Benjamin Lee Whorf's 12/1940 Technology Review article has a weird diagram showing how a linguist (?) would organize French language instruction along the lines of mid-20th-century factory work:





The student preparing to dive through the "English Sound-Pattern Analyzer", into the "English Sound-Pattern Disintegrator", evokes Charlie Chaplin in Modern Times, at least for me:

I wonder whether Whorf had the same idea in mind? It seems likely, since Modern Times came out in 1936.

The caption's guarantee of "No bottlenecks in production" certainly reminds me of the lectures our foreman used to deliver during my part-time college job in an ice-cream-cone factory…

There are other aspects of Modern Times that could be taken as metaphors for (certain kinds of) language instruction:

