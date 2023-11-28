« previous post |

Driving to work this morning, I heard an advertisement on the radio that left me mightily perplexed till the last 5-10 seconds when I finally figured out what the speaker was talking about.

He had a thick southern accent and kept talking about how bad it was to have a "taem sher". The first word sounded like it was between "tam" and "tem", so I give the makeshift transcription "taem".

I had no idea what he was decrying, but it was something very bad for "you and your family", so bad that apparently it could bankrupt you. Moreover, it was something that was very hard to get rid of.

At that point, I began to get worried because I might unknowingly have one of these things, so I listened intently to all of the ill effects of taem shers. Fortunately, this man's company could help you get rid of your malignant taem sher. You just pay him and his company a fee and he would guarantee that they would dispel your taem sher demon, or your money back.

Then more about the evils of taem shers, including being locked into maintenance fees for the rest of your life. It was only at that instant that I realized he was talking about "time shares", about which I barely knew anything anyway.

Context counts.

