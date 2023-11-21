I saw some news recently about the Japan Association for Diabetes Education and Care making the decision to rename 糖尿病 (tōnyōbyō, diabetes). In its place, the association chose something more globally recognizable: ダイアベティス (daiabetisu, diabetes).

While opting for a katakana spelling of the English word isn’t the most creative choice, the reasons for wanting to abandon the old term make sense: Not all diabetics have 糖 (tō, sugar) in their 尿 (nyō, urine), and some patients find the association with 尿 to be unpleasant and worry about being stigmatized as 不潔 (fuketsu, dirty).

English-speakers learning Japanese may find the new name easy to remember. For Japanese speakers, on the other hand, saying ダイアベティス instead of 糖尿病 will take some getting used to — the diabetes association is planning to raise awareness of the new name over the course of a year or so.

The word for "diabetes" in Chinese is the same as the Japanese: tángniàobìng trad. 糖尿病/醣尿病 simpl. 糖尿病 ("sugary urine disease; glycosuria; glycuresis; diabetes mellitus"). It's in all of the Sinitic topolects too, also in Korean (dangnyobyeong 당뇨병).

Talk about rapidly changing language fashions! When I started going to China in the early eighties, I didn't hear anyone talk about tángniàobìng 糖尿病 ("sugary urine disease; diabetes"). Before that, when I was in Taiwan during the early seventies, I have a vague recollection that I might have heard someone mention it, though I can't recall clearly if I did or not. Be that as it may, during the eighties, nineties, and first decade of the new millennium, it became increasingly common in conversational Chinese. By the early teens, tángniàobìng 糖尿病 was a very common topic of conversation, and I saw lots of people injecting themself with insulin.

Incidentally, the first time I encountered the name tángniàobìng 糖尿病 (lit., "sugary urine disease"), I thought it was odd to hear people talk about it openly as having to do with urine, so I sympathize with those who feel that the Sino-Japanese-Korean term is somehow "dirty" and would prefer to use the transliterated English expression.

Finally, to conclude this interlude on the East Asian term for diabetes, my impression is that it was coined by Japanese medical personnel within about the past century and that it was borrowed into Chinese and Korean. I checked half a dozen dictionaries of borrowings into Chinese, but could not find any conclusive evidence of when it occurred.

Language is dynamic and subject to change over time. The decision to rename diabetes is an example of that process in action, and it got me wondering about other words that have fallen out of favor and disappeared from use. In Japanese, words that fit into this category are known as 死語 (shigo, dead word/language).

The 死 (shi, death) in 死語 may give the term a sense of finality, but when it isn’t being used to refer to a literal “dead language,” it’s understood more broadly as日常的に使われなくなった言葉 (nichijō-teki ni tsukawarenakunatta kotoba, words that are no longer used in everyday life). In short, 死語 are words that are thought of as being out of date or obsolete.

There are a couple of ways a 死語 might emerge. The first is 入れ替わり (irekawari, replacement): A 新語 (shingo, new word) may end up gradually replacing an old one, turning it into a 死語. The terms 背広 (sebiro) and ぶどう酒 (budōshu) help illustrate this point as their more modern counterparts — スーツ (sūtsu, suit) and ワイン (wain, wine), respectively — are now more commonly used in the spoken language. According to a 2015 survey by the Agency for Cultural Affairs on word use, 19.8% of respondents said they still use 背広, while only 10.3% said they still use ぶどう酒.

The Sinitic cognate of budōshu ぶどう酒 ("alcoholic drink made from grapes", i.e., "wine") is pútáojiǔ 葡萄酒 where budō ぶどう and pútáo 葡萄 (< Bactrian *bādāwa [“wine”] [130 BC]; compare Persian باده‎ (bâde, “wine”) (Schuessler, 2007; Chmielewski, 1958).

Another path to obsolescence involves a loss of 面白さ (omoshirosa, appeal/interest). This applies primarily to 流行語 (ryūkōgo, buzzwords), which have a short 寿命 (jumyō, life span) to begin with. When a particular term is no longer cool or fun to use due to changes in the social environment, it tends to naturally die out.

You’ll find no shortage of 死語 lists on the internet. Many focus on old 流行語 and emphasize how using such words will make you sound 古臭い (furukusai, old-fashioned) or 時代遅れ (jidai okure, behind the times).

…

One word I saw on almost every list was ナウい (naui). Apparently, the word was popular in the 1970s and 1980s, and was used to express something 現代的 (gendai-teki, modern) or 流行に乗っている (ryūkō ni notte-iru, on trend/in fashion). As you might have guessed, it borrows from the English word “now” and in a sentence you might use it like this: その考え方ナウいね (sono kangaekata naui ne, that way of thinking is so on trend).

If you come across a word that you find problematic in some way, you can also use 死語 to express an opinion on retiring it. For instance, you could say: あの言葉はもう死語だと思う (Ano kotoba wa mō shigo da to omou, I think that word is already out of date) or あの言葉は死語になればいいと思う (Ano kotoba wa shigo ni nareba ii to omou, I think that word should become obsolete).