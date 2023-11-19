« previous post |

From the Twitter / X account of the famous popular science writer and muckraker, Fang Zhouzi / Fang Shimin:

Text of Fang Zhouzi's tweet:

Yǐsèliè lǐngshìguǎn gōngbù de zhè fēng “yīgè mòshēng Zhōngguó rén de láixìn”, yīnggāi shì zài diànnǎo shàng xiě hǎo, dǎyìn chūlái, ránhòu zài chāoxiě. Suǒyǐ yǒu shūrù cuòwù, bǎ “gōngyuán” shūrù chéngle “gōngyuán” (shūxiě zhǐ huì bǎ “gōngyuán” cuò chéng “gōngyuán”, bù huì fǎn guòlái). Chāoxiě de rén xiězì shuǐpíng tài chà, zuì chángjiàn de jiǎndān de zì “qiě” “jǐ” “zǔ” dōu xiě cuòle, Zhōngguó dī niánjí xiǎoxuéshēng xiě zhèxiē zì yě bù kěnéng cuò.

以色列领事馆公布的这封“一个陌生中国人的来信”，应该是在电脑上写好、打印出来，然后再抄写。所以有输入错误，把“公元”输入成了“公园”（书写只会把“公园”错成“公元”，不会反过来）。抄写的人写字水平太差，最常见的简单的字“且”“己”“组”都写错了，中国低年级小学生写这些字也不可能错。

The "letter from a Chinese stranger" published by the Israeli consulate must have been written on a computer, printed out, and then transcribed. So there was an input error, and "AD" was entered instead of "park" (writing will only mistake "park" for "AD", not the other way around). The copyist's writing skills are too poor. The most common simple characters "and", "self" and "group" are all written wrong. It is impossible even for Chinese lower grade primary school students to write these words wrongly.

The letter is addressed to Gadi Harpaz, the Israeli consul in Chengdu. You can enlarge the image greatly by clicking on it, then clicking on the original tweet image that appears, so that the details of the letter, including the faint, gray electronic watermark of the Israeli consulate at the bottom right, may be seen more clearly.

I will not speculate on who wrote the letter or what their motivations for doing so were, but only point out that Fang Zhouzi has cast serious doubt upon the genuineness of the letter, which is in deep sympathy with the Israeli people and strongly condemns Hamas, Hezbollah. and Houthis.

Selected readings

[h.t. rit majors]

Permalink