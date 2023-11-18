« previous post |

We're all waiting to learn the story behind Sam Altman's firing as CEO of OpenAI. Or at least, many of us are.

Meanwhile, there's possible resonance with an on-going drama in the daily Popeye comic strip, concerning the fate of (former) King Blozo of Spinachovia, now the Superintendent of Royal Foot Surfaces:

During the question period after my talk yesterday, the issue was raised whether modern AI-ish methods mean the end of (human) linguistics. My opinion: No, for the same reason that the invention of the telescope was not the end of astronomy — though it did foreground a somewhat different mix of skills. (Here's the introductory slide from yesterday's talk, and a mildly skeptical take from Geoff Pullum in 2011…)

King Blozo clearly has the basis for a different view.

Update — if this Xeet is correct, as seems plausible, the issue was mostly about Altman's recent massive fund-raising campaign (mingled of course with disagreements over what to do with the new tens of billions of dollars):

What happened at OpenAI? > Nov 2 -> Sam was in the room, when the team demonstrated the next big improvement. 3 times before in OpenAIs history, most recently with GPT-4, they’d pushed back the veil of ignorance and pushed forward the frontier of discovery. As he watched the… — Ate-a-Pi (@8teAPi) November 18, 2023

Permalink