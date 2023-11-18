Sam Altman and King Blozo
We're all waiting to learn the story behind Sam Altman's firing as CEO of OpenAI. Or at least, many of us are.
Meanwhile, there's possible resonance with an on-going drama in the daily Popeye comic strip, concerning the fate of (former) King Blozo of Spinachovia, now the Superintendent of Royal Foot Surfaces:
During the question period after my talk yesterday, the issue was raised whether modern AI-ish methods mean the end of (human) linguistics. My opinion: No, for the same reason that the invention of the telescope was not the end of astronomy — though it did foreground a somewhat different mix of skills. (Here's the introductory slide from yesterday's talk, and a mildly skeptical take from Geoff Pullum in 2011…)
King Blozo clearly has the basis for a different view.
Update — if this Xeet is correct, as seems plausible, the issue was mostly about Altman's recent massive fund-raising campaign (mingled of course with disagreements over what to do with the new tens of billions of dollars):
What happened at OpenAI?
> Nov 2 -> Sam was in the room, when the team demonstrated the next big improvement. 3 times before in OpenAIs history, most recently with GPT-4, they’d pushed back the veil of ignorance and pushed forward the frontier of discovery. As he watched the…
— Ate-a-Pi (@8teAPi) November 18, 2023
Bill Benzon said,
November 18, 2023 @ 6:02 am
The folks over at LessWrong, who are much closer to this business certainly than I am, seem to think it was over a disagreement about safety issues:
Bill Benzon said,
November 18, 2023 @ 6:13 am
This relates to Blozo's concern about AI superintelligence. Mishka, again over at LessWrong, has transcribed part of a YouTube video released on July 17. It's a conversation with Ilya Sutskever, former student of Geoffrey Hinton and co-founder and chief scientist of OpenAI:
Yes, I did go outside and take a walk around the block to verify that I'm still in Hoboken and not on some soundstage – not necessarily in Hollywood, BTW, they're all over the place by now, including Jersey City and Queens, NY – where a science fiction movie is being filmed. I'm still living in the Real World. Not so sure about Silicon Valley.
Mark Liberman said,
November 18, 2023 @ 6:19 am
@Bill Benzon: " I'm still living in the Real World. Not so sure about Silicon Valley."
See Maria Farrell, "Silicon Valley’s worldview is not just an ideology; it’s a personality disorder", Crooked Timber 11/15/2023.
Also N.K. Jemisin, Emergency Skin.
Carlana said,
November 18, 2023 @ 6:21 am
Less Wrong is a cult. I wouldn’t trust them if they tell me someone was fired for praying in the wrong direction.
bks said,
November 18, 2023 @ 7:52 am
Perhaps worth noting are the poorly sourced quotes from Bill Gates last month that ChatGPT-5 would not be much of an improvement over ChatGPT-4:
https://the-decoder.com/bill-gates-does-not-expect-gpt-5-to-be-much-better-than-gpt-4/
Gates is in a position to look behind the curtain.