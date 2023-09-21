« previous post | next post »

[This is a guest post by Martin Schwartz]

The following is just an idle speculation for which I have no answer, but somehow I don't think mere coincidence is really a factor.

A number of Old World languages of different groups show a word for 'dog' or a doglike beast of the type affricate/sibilant plus /a/ (plus vowel) plus l/r.:

Basque txakur /čakur/ 'dog'; see Wiktionary, where under "descendents" Romance and Turkish(!) comparanda are given.

Kartvelian (grosso modo) dzaGHl- 'dog'.

Sanskrit śRgāla- etc.(R syllabic r) 'jackal' (hardly with Wiktionary conn. with the 'lion' words MidPers. šaGHr, Khwar. sarGH, Sogd. šarGHu etc.), but somehow with (Mid)Pers. šaGHāl 'jackal'.

(using 6 for Semitic 'ayn:) Yemenite Arabic THa6al, Aram. ta6(àl-ā, Heb. šū6āl 'fox', Arab. THa6lab, Acc. šēlebu 'fox' (-b, cf. PSem. *kalb 'dog' and *∂i'b 'wolf' ? I have considered, and rejected, that *-ab is a PSem. animal suffix.

That's it.

