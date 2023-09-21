« previous post |

I'm not the first person to use that word, but I probably mean it in a distinctive way. What I'm talking about is not the usual sort of earworm / öhrwurm that gets stuck in your brain and you just can't make it go away. That's the usual kind, and I get it fairly often, maybe once a week or so. The attack I had this morning was more diabolical.

It seemed that every song I heard on the radio immediately became an earworm — including music without words. After one song was embedded in my consciousness, the next one I heard would also intrude, until they all became a jumble.

"Karma" (Taylor Swift), "Stayin' Alive" (Bee Gees), "In the Jungle, the Mighty Jungle" (The Tokens and the Beach Boys), "Fast Car" (Tracy Chapman and now Luke Combs), "I Saw the Sign" (Ace of Base), "As It Was" (Harry Styles), another Taylor Swift song ("Anti-Hero") intertwining with the first….

About the only way to get rid of them is to go out on a long run, and think of nothing….



