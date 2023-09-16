« previous post |

Fiendishly clever conlang (constructed language) invented by Eleanor Olson.

Some Language Log readers will love it, some will hate it. Most will probably not understand what the devil she is up to with her Hànzìyǔ 汉字语 ("Sinoglyphish").

Natural writing systems are created with the intention of mapping to and recording the sounds of spoken languages. This artificial (planned / invented), engineered language (engelang) has been created on exactly the opposite premise. It takes an existing script (Chinese) and works backward from that to produce a spoken language. For the moment, never mind how the Chinese script actually came into being and never mind how the Sinitic languages arose — both of which questions we here at Language Log have dedicated enormous amounts of time and energy to. Let us allow Olson's Hànzìyǔ 汉字语 ("Sinoglyphish") to stand on its own.

Is Hànzìyǔ 汉字语 ("Sinoglyphish") not diabolically ingenious?

As demonstrated near the end of the 14:24 video, Eleanor can pronounce her conlang, and she is impressively proficient at that (a veritable tour de force!), but I doubt very much if she can speak it with someone else in a spontaneous conversation. The words tend to be very long because they are based on the decomposition and pronunciation of the strokes that constitute the characters representing them. If a character has 12 strokes (the average number of strokes per character), that means an awful lot of graphemes (hence syllables) for a typical character.

I can say with considerable confidence that Hànzìyǔ 汉字语 ("Sinoglyphish") is an idiolect with only a single speaker on the planet, nay, in the universe — well, only a single fluent speaker, since I suspect that a few determined souls, after reading this post, will stubbornly (foolhardily) attempt to master it themselves.

Astonishingly, Hànzìyǔ 汉字语 ("Sinoglyphish") sounds like a mixture of several living Sinitic topolects!

Fare thee well, Hànzìyǔ 汉字语 ("Sinoglyphish")! I will not be pursuing you. That way lies madness!

