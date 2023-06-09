« previous post |

From Scott D. Seligman via Facebook:

ChatGPT is really creeping me out. I asked it for a recipe for Pad Thai in the form of an Emily Dickinson poem. I'm no poetry maven, but the damned thing seems to have the ability to turn a phrase, at least some of the time.

In twilight's whisper, a dish unfolds, Pad Thai, a tale of flavors untold. Within the wok's embrace, the dance begins, As secrets blend with savory sins. First, gather the strands of rice, so fair, Whose texture lures and beckons with care. Boil them gently, till tender and light, Then drain, refreshing with water's delight. A symphony of tastes, both sharp and sweet, The essence of Asia, in sauces complete. Combine tamarind's tang, a citrus kiss, With palm sugar's whispers, a caramel bliss. Now, the canvas awaits, the wok's embrace, Where ingredients commune, finding their place. With heat's embrace, let onions dance, And garlic's aroma, a fragrant trance. Add shrimps, succulent treasures from the sea, Or tender strips of chicken, if it be. Sprinkle ground peanuts, a touch of grace, And tofu, serene in its humble space. Toss it all gently, with bean sprouts in tow, As sunlight reveals sprightly greens that grow. The melody swells, as eggs take their part, Scrambled and mingled, a work of fine art. At last, the rice noodles join the affair, Coating themselves with flavors that dare. With each twirl and twist, the harmony binds, A dish of magnificence, to delight all minds. Garnish with coriander's herbaceous grace, And lime's gentle squeeze, like a kiss on the face. Sprinkle with chilies, a fire in bloom, To awaken the senses, dispelling all gloom. Serve on a platter, a masterpiece laid, Pad Thai, the creation that poets serenade. A poem in flavors, exquisite and rare, To savor each morsel, a taste beyond compare. So, relish this dish, this poem divine, In Emily's spirit, let your senses entwine. For in every bite, a story unfolds, Pad Thai's verse, as timeless as gold. —–

Scott D. Seligman added: I also asked ChatGPT to give me the recipe in the form of a haiku. Here's what I got back: Wok sizzles with zest, Tossed noodles dance, shrimp and lime, Pad Thai perfection.

VHM: I'm at a loss for words.

