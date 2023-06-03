Dog bites man: Indian wins spelling bee
"Dev Shah wins 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling 'psammophile'"
Chris Bumbaca
USA TODAY (6/1/23)
Another year, same story:
The 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee ended the old-fashioned way.
Two competitors left on the stage. No spell-off required.
Dev Shah, an eighth-grader from Largo, Florida, spelled "psammophile" correctly to win the 95th national Bee and the 50,000 dollar prize on Thursday. Charlotte Walsh, the hometown kid from just across the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, could not nail "daviely" in the preceding round. Walsh's prize was 25,000 dollars for the second-place finish, while the third-place finishers ― Shradha Rachamreddy and Surya Kapu ― each won 12,500 dollars.
With time running out on Scripps' intended broadcast window, the judges could have called for a "spell-off," a 90-second window for competitors to spell as many words as they can. Instead, they allowed Shah and Walsh to duke it out in one final orthographic volley.
"It's surreal," Shah said onstage after confetti fell on his head and he lifted the trophy high above. "I don't know if it's settled in. My legs are still shaking."
Minutes later, still onstage, Shah felt the same way.
“I made a lot of sacrifices these last three months and I’m glad I made them," Shah said. "I’m glad to now get back what I sacrificed.”
Shah cut back on his extracurricular activities to dedicate more time to the dictionary. Some days he would not even go to school, since exams were over. He’d be better off studying, Shah figured. That end-of-year field trip his classmates at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School went on? No thanks.
“I knew I had to study,” Shah said. "It paid off."
Check out Shah's reaction to the win in the video embedded in the article.
As H. Krishnapriyan, who called this "olds" to my attention, quipped: "I guess this is now the 'Dog bites man' sort of news!"
M. Paul Shore said,
June 3, 2023 @ 3:55 pm
The prize amounts strike me as being a bit meager given the prominence of the event and the difficulty of winning, particularly when you consider that these are kids who’ll be facing college costs in the near future. I’d say the amounts should be at
least doubled.
Laura Morland said,
June 3, 2023 @ 4:16 pm
I agree with Mr. Shore.
However, I'm writing because I was surprised by your title,"Indian wins spelling bee." I watched the video: young Dev Shah appears to me to be American; his accent is completely American. He was probably born in the U.S.
In that case, wouldn't it be more appropriate to write "Indian American wins…"?
That may inspire the question: why no hyphen? Word is out that Asian Americans, as well as Mexican Americans and others, eschew the hyphen; see the link in my name for the text cited below:
Asian Americans have eschewed the hyphen for years, but the African American community has been less unified in whether to use it or not… The trend in recent years, though, has been to remove the hyphen.
The Chicago Manual of Style has not called for the hyphen for some years. The 17th edition explains: “Whether terms such as African American, Italian American, Chinese American, and the like should be spelled open or hyphenated has been the subject of considerable controversy. But since the hyphen does not aid comprehension in such terms as those mentioned above, it may be omitted unless a particular author or publisher prefers the hyphen.”