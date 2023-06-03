« previous post |

New old news:

"Dev Shah wins 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling 'psammophile'"

Chris Bumbaca

USA TODAY (6/1/23)

Another year, same story:

The 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee ended the old-fashioned way.

Two competitors left on the stage. No spell-off required.

Dev Shah, an eighth-grader from Largo, Florida, spelled "psammophile" correctly to win the 95th national Bee and the 50,000 dollar prize on Thursday. Charlotte Walsh, the hometown kid from just across the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, could not nail "daviely" in the preceding round. Walsh's prize was 25,000 dollars for the second-place finish, while the third-place finishers ― Shradha Rachamreddy and Surya Kapu ― each won 12,500 dollars.

With time running out on Scripps' intended broadcast window, the judges could have called for a "spell-off," a 90-second window for competitors to spell as many words as they can. Instead, they allowed Shah and Walsh to duke it out in one final orthographic volley.

"It's surreal," Shah said onstage after confetti fell on his head and he lifted the trophy high above. "I don't know if it's settled in. My legs are still shaking."

Minutes later, still onstage, Shah felt the same way.

“I made a lot of sacrifices these last three months and I’m glad I made them," Shah said. "I’m glad to now get back what I sacrificed.”

Shah cut back on his extracurricular activities to dedicate more time to the dictionary. Some days he would not even go to school, since exams were over. He’d be better off studying, Shah figured. That end-of-year field trip his classmates at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School went on? No thanks.

“I knew I had to study,” Shah said. "It paid off."

Check out Shah's reaction to the win in the video embedded in the article.

As H. Krishnapriyan, who called this "olds" to my attention, quipped: "I guess this is now the 'Dog bites man' sort of news!"

