From a story on CNN on "begpackers" in Asia:

The photo is captioned, "Professor Stephen Pratt posed as a begpacker to do fieldwork in Hong Kong."

The sign says:

qǐng bāngzhù wǒ zài quán shìjiè lǚxíng

請幫助我在全世界旅行

"Please help me travel around the world"

Despite the fractured grammar (the zài 在* is especially egregious), all the major online translators (Google, Baidu, Bing, and DeepL) managed to make the same sense of the sentence as given above.

*some definitions:

to exist; to be alive

to be at; to be in; to be located

be …-ing; in the middle of doing something (indicating an action in progress)

(located) in; at

during; in

to lie in; to rest with

to be at the post

Jonathan Silk, who kindly called this photograph to my attention, writes:

I think this looks like Chinese written by someone who can write but wants to pretend that they cannot. What do you think?

The misproportioned, misshapen characters remind me of those written by individuals who are autodidacts or who are at about second-year level of university or college instruction. The wording resembles that of the enthusiastic learner of Mandarin who spews out sentences and phrases as they flow through his mind and out of his mouth without the discipline of rigorous training. But Jonathan may, after all, be right. If this fellow is truly clever, he may be skillfully faking semiliteracy.

