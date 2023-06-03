« previous post |

The question of how to pronounce Ron DeSantis' last name — and the observation that the candidate, his wife, and his campaign have made different choices at different times — is among the more trivial bits of political flotsam recently washing up on the shores of social and political media. In fact the issue has been discussed in the media since 2018, but it was revived last March by Donald Trump's references on Truth Social to johnny maga's 3/16/2023 tweet, and more recently in PR moves by Trump's campaign — "Trumpworld is attacking DeSantis over his inconsistent name pronunciation: 'If you can't get your name right, how can you lead a country?'" (Insider 6/1/2023). A few more links to coverage over the years:

I agree with Gov. DeSantis that Trump's attacks on his name pronunciation choices are "petty" and "juvenile". But the topic engages some non-trivial linguistic questions:

What kind of name is DeSantis, anyhow? If it's Italian, where does the initial "De" come from? What are the phonetic variants actually or potentially used in pronouncing the first syllable of "DeSantis" in American English? What are (some of) the socio-phonetic factors influencing the choice, and which of them are likely to be involved in this case?

Wikipedia says that "All of DeSantis's great-grandparents immigrated from Southern Italy during the Italian diaspora". But neither "de" nor "santis" are what we'd expect if the name were Italian in language rather than geographical origin.

The entry for de in the WordReference Italian-English dictionary lists a bunch of French borrowings (like tour de force, cul-de-sac) and a Portuguese place name (Rio de Janeiro). The Collins Italian-English dictionary yields only the French borrowing chemin-de-fer. And the only likely cognate for Santis would be Santi, the plural of Santo "holy, saint".

So DeSantis is probably a re-spelled version of the Latin phrase de sanctis "of the saints" — and in fact there are many Italian people and places with the un-respelled version of the name. In the Italian pronunciation of DeSanctis, the initial "de" would be [d e], for which the closest American English approximation would be "day", though without the rising final diphthong. The translation in standard Italian would be di santi (with or without a space), and there are quite a few people with that name, and a bunch more with the singular version di santo.

OK, then how should this name, derived from Latin by way of Italian, be pronounced?

Analogy with other (American) English names, words and phrases is ambiguous.

Most American names with initial prepositional "de" are actually Spanish in origin, e.g. Hernando de Soto, whose name appears in many American places as a well as a brand of cars. In the case of that name, most people seem to produce the first syllable as /dɪ/, like the start of "dip", for which the usual pseudo-American-dictionary spelling would be "dih". But since this is an unstressed syllable immediately preceding the word's main stress, its vowel will generally be reduced to a variable extent, in a schwa-like direction towards "duh" — and [ɛ]-like sounds, represented in the media as "deh", are along that path.

But there are some non-name models as well, for example the latinate prefix de-, for which the OED gives the compositional meaning "having the sense of undoing the action of the simple verb, or of depriving (anything) of the thing or character therein expressed", as in demoralize, demagnetize, dehumidify, de-acidify, de-ice, de-grease, etc. In these words, de- is generally pronounced as /di/, which is what IPA-less writers render as "dee". But in less-compositional latinate words (e.g. defend, degenerate, decline, depressed, etc.), the (historical) prefix de- is generally pronounced /dɪ/, again in variably-reduced forms. As a Yale history major, DeSantis is no doubt thoroughly experienced in hearing and producing such vocabulary.

And there's one more relevant analogy, namely phrases borrowed directly from Latin — mostly in legal and philosophical language, but leaking out into general usage. These include things like de facto, de jure, de novo, de minimis, de re, de dicto, etc. The standard English pronunciation of Latin, at least the one that I was taught, prescribes /deɪ/ (IPA-lessly rendered as "day") for de in such phrases — but the OED prescribes /di/; Merriam-Webster offer three options /dɪ/, /dɐ/ (!), and /de/; and the Wiktionary entry for de facto gives

(UK) IPA: /ˌdeɪˈfæktəʊ/, /dɪˈfæktəʊ/, /ˌdiːˈfæktəʊ/

(US) IPA: /ˌdeɪˈfæktoʊ/, /dəˈfæktoʊ/, /ˌdiˈfæktoʊ/

Since Ron DeSantis is a Harvard Law grad, he's presumably well drilled in some U.S.-ish version of such forms.

There are at least two additional de-related factors in his personal history. The first is that "At Dunedin High everybody called him Dee" — though it's not clear whether that was because of how he pronounced the first syllable of his last name, or just because the first letter of someone's name (here "D.") is a common source of nicknames. And the second factor, pointing in the opposite direction, is the influence of his wife Casey:

She […] got her husband to change the way he says his family name.

“Dee-Santis,” he would say up until around that point. It’s how he always said it. She, on the other hand, would soften that first syllable. “Deh-Santis.”

People noticed the discrepancy and asked about it. “Yes,” campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson confirmed that September to a reporter from the Tampa Bay Times. “He prefers Dee-Santis.”

Or did.

According to Slate ("The Casey DeSantis Problem: ‘His Greatest Asset and His Greatest Liability’", 5/19/2023):

There are a couple theories as to why Casey would push for the change. Most plausibly, it seems to be a strategic effort to sound more down-to-earth, red meat American. “Dee-Santis” isn’t hard for the American tongue, but Trump is right that it doesn’t roll quite as easily. In this case, the campaign might want to avoid copping to the change—or going on record for either pronunciation—simply because it’s, well, a little embarrassing to bend on something simply to appease American xenophobia.

But there’s also a tiny chance Casey wants to head off any potential authenticity policing: Axios quoted a professor of Italian studies who found “Dee-Santis” a somewhat baffling choice given the spelling of his name, claiming it would make more sense for “DiSantis.” The logical “DeSantis” would be either the Americanized “Duh-Santis” or the more Italian “Day-Sahn-tees.”

I've ignored the issue of how "de" in a Latin borrowing would actually have been pronounced, in the vernacular of whatever part of "Southern Italy" DeSantis's great-grandparents came from.

And I don't have time this morning to go into the actual phonetic performance of the DeSantis name and the other cited forms — where there are some surprises, or at least undocumented facts.

Topics for another day…

